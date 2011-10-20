* Improving funding a key leg of EU's plan for banks

* Pickup in debt deals in last two weeks, but only for strong

* Almost 2 trln euros of refinancing needed in next 3 years

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Oct 20 Fixing a funding blockage for weak banks will be a key part of Europe's attempt to restore confidence in the industry and may counter the pain of reforms forcing lenders to raise capital.

At a summit on Sunday Europe's leaders will attempt to thrash out a decisive plan to resolve the debt crisis. Its banks need to refinance almost 2 trillion euros in the next three years and many see finding a way to help them do this as more important than continuing to focus on solvency.

An expectation that EU ministers will address sovereign debt and liquidity problems, as well as force banks to raise capital, has helped Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and HSBC to raise money in wholesale markets in the past two weeks.

But the mood could quickly reverse, bankers warned.

"If we see a bank recap programme that is sufficiently credible and progress on the sovereign debt front then I'd be optimistic the market will open up for further issues," one banker said. "But it's still a big question mark."

Another senior banker added: "It's still a very tiered market. The banks that are perceived to be in good shape can do well, but others can't."

The EU is pursuing a three-pronged approach to revive investor confidence -- telling banks to hold core capital of at least 9 percent, taking losses on troubled euro sovereign debt, and ensuring banks have adequate medium-term funding, possibly by extending state-backed guarantees.

"The success of the exercise depends on sovereign backstops and more intense funding support," said Huw van Steenis, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Under U.S. and UK plans to prop up banks in late 2008, recapitalisations were coupled with extensive funding guarantees. Bankers want to see the euro zone do this again now.

A bank funding guarantee scheme via the new European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is possible, but EU leaders are still at odds about how the rescue fund can be best used.

There are other potential tools such as those used by the European Central Bank, which this month offered banks cheap one-year funding and bought covered bonds.

A 2-3 year funding support plan is vital to help the industry through 1.7 trillion euros of funding due to rollover in 2012-14, Morgan Stanley's van Steenis said.

In particular 2012 brings a stiff challenge: more than 500 billion euros of senior unsecured debt, covered bonds and government guaranteed debt is due to mature.

Positive news this weekend could see a rush of relief issuance from banks keen to take advantage before the mood sours again, some bankers said.

TIERED MARKET

Even if Europe helps out, the cost of overhauling funding structures and meeting higher borrowing costs is likely to hurt banks' earnings and the wider economy for years.

Banks are already shrinking balance sheets to help them meet tougher capital rules, and the corresponding pressure could see them pull in loans to businesses and home owners even further, posing a big risk to economic recovery.

Banks unable to fully fund their loans with stable retail deposits or long-term debt have previously turned to short-term wholesale funding, but the collapse of Northern Rock and Lehman Brothers showed the danger of over-reliance on volatile interbank markets.

Fears of another liquidity freeze returned this summer, especially around short-term U.S. dollar needs, hitting French banks particularly hard.

Europe's banks have improved their funding profiles since 2007, and the amount they still need from short-term wholesale funding has fallen to 9 percent of total funded assets from 20 percent, according to RBS analysts.

But that 9 percent still equates to 1.7 trillion euros, and Societe Generale , Credit Agricole , Bankia , UniCredit and Commerzbank look particularly weak, the RBS analysts said.

Under the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which tests whether banks can survive a 30-day run on funding, JPMorgan analysts found that Europe's top banks would face a liquidity shortfall of 493 billion euros over that period.

On testing 28 banks to see how they would fare, most failed the target of being fully funded, with French banks faring worst, followed by domestic British banks and German and Nordic lenders, the analysts said.

Global regulators have said banks must have adequate funding to survive a 30-day run, but this requirement does not come into effect until the end of 2014 -- three years before another measure, the so-called net stable funding ratio.

Meanwhile the European Banking Authority (EBA) watchdog runs its own liquidity tests to check on potential trouble spots. Unlike its "stress test" of capital levels, it keeps the highly sensitive liquidity data private.

The pick-up in deals this month has helped trim the cost of insurance against bank debt defaults. The senior financial index was last at 247 basis points, after widening over 300 bps last month, according to Markit.

Banks have been raising money through covered bonds, and over 5 billion euro was raised in senior unsecured debt last week, easily exceeding August and September's monthly tallies. Deals from Commerzbank and HSBC this week followed recent deals by Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered , Rabobank, ING , SEB and Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST).

But those banks are among the strongest in Europe. The task facing policymakers is to assure funding for second-tier banks and those most at risk from the euro zone debt crisis. (Editing by Sophie Walker)