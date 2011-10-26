(Refiles to add dropped word "said" in first paragraph)
By David French
DUBAI Oct 26 Companies in the Middle East and
North Africa, which rely heavily on bank financing, will have to
curtail growth plans as European lenders retrench, unless they
find replacement funding sources quickly, senior bankers said on
Wednesday.
The euro zone crisis is forcing European banks, which had
actively targeted the Gulf in particular after the global
financial crisis, to return to their home markets and protect
their capital ratios.
About 50 percent of cross-border syndicated lending in the
Middle East and North Africa (MENA region), in terms of dollar
value, has come from European institutions in recent years,
Standard Chartered's global chief executive for
non-U.S. operations said.
"What it means for a lot of corporates, who are in good
shape, is that they will need to curtail their ambitions," V.
Shankar said at an International Monetary Fund event in Dubai.
"No one bank can rush in and fill that 50 percent. Some of
that 50 percent will come from regional banks. Can some of it
come from local capital markets, probably yes. But it is a real
challenge in terms of refinancing risk in the region," Shankar
told Reuters in a later interview.
In 2010, Middle Eastern companies raised $52.34 billion in
the loan market, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Deutsche Bank MENA chairman Henry Azzam said regional firms
would need to look to Islamic bonds, export credit agency-backed
facilities and Asian capital markets to fill the gap.
A number of Gulf companies, including Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co (TAQA) have been setting up bond programmes
to access Asian investors, especially in Malaysia.
European banks, in particular French institutions, have lent
heavily into the Middle East in the last five years to escape
the slowdown in other markets but have recently been
deleveraging their loan books to raise dollar funding.
(David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)