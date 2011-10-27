LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The resurrection of government bank guarantees could give the wholesale funding market a boost but it is far from certain whether it will really ease the current funding strains faced by weaker countries banks, market participants said on Thursday.

In a Q&A document, the European Banking Authority said that in order to address confidence in bank funding markets there needs to be a three-pronged approach: solving the sovereign debt situation, recapitalizing banks and providing term funding guarantees.

"...the term funding market is currently closed due to increasing concerns over the sovereign situation and banks may find it difficult to address their funding needs in 2012."

It noted that national governments' guarantees for banks were successful back in 20008 but that in order to address the current situation, a more coordinated European approach was needed.

This approach will look at terms of entry criteria, pricing and conditions. The EBA will work with the EU Commission, the ECB and European Investment Bank to urgently explore options for achieving this objective.

Bank senior unsecured market reopened mid October for the very strongest credits and enjoyed its busiest period for many months when almost EURbn was raise in Europe.

A spokesman for the EBA said to IFR that there was no timeline as such and added that it would need to "be implemented with the whole package."

Government-guaranteed issuance became very popular in 2008 as a way of helping banks access the wholesale markets.

However, markets participants have said that there was little value left in many governments' guarantees, especially in jurisdictions where it is needed the most such as Spain, Greece, Portugal and Ireland where sovereign credit quality has been in question.

"Term debt guarantees have historically proven to be a good way to re-open private sector markets," RBS analysts wrote. "However, in order to break the inter-connection between banks and their sovereign we believe that the guarantor would need to be Eurozone wide, ie the EFSF.

We appear to be a long way from that. Worse, we are unclear whether sovereign debt guarantees trigger the fairly severe reminder that 'any form of public support will be subject to the conditionality of the current special state aid crisis framework,' even if it is applied 'with the necessary proportionality in view of the systemic character of the crisis'."

RBS added that it would add to sovereigns' contingent liabilities. "Euro area banks need to raise around EUR500bn of unsecured debt next year, or 5% of Euro GDP, but for some countries this is 10% of GDP." While an EU wide guarantee has not been completely discounted, it is not the authorities favoured options. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)