LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The resurrection of government bank
guarantees could give the wholesale funding market a boost but
it is far from certain whether it will really ease the current
funding strains faced by weaker countries banks, market
participants said on Thursday.
In a Q&A document, the European Banking Authority said that
in order to address confidence in bank funding markets there
needs to be a three-pronged approach: solving the sovereign debt
situation, recapitalizing banks and providing term funding
guarantees.
"...the term funding market is currently closed due to
increasing concerns over the sovereign situation and banks may
find it difficult to address their funding needs in 2012."
It noted that national governments' guarantees for banks
were successful back in 20008 but that in order to address the
current situation, a more coordinated European approach was
needed.
This approach will look at terms of entry criteria, pricing
and conditions. The EBA will work with the EU Commission, the
ECB and European Investment Bank to urgently explore options for
achieving this objective.
Bank senior unsecured market reopened mid October for the
very strongest credits and enjoyed its busiest period for many
months when almost EURbn was raise in Europe.
A spokesman for the EBA said to IFR that there was no
timeline as such and added that it would need to "be implemented
with the whole package."
Government-guaranteed issuance became very popular in 2008
as a way of helping banks access the wholesale markets.
However, markets participants have said that there was
little value left in many governments' guarantees, especially in
jurisdictions where it is needed the most such as Spain, Greece,
Portugal and Ireland where sovereign credit quality has been in
question.
"Term debt guarantees have historically proven to be a good
way to re-open private sector markets," RBS analysts wrote.
"However, in order to break the inter-connection between banks
and their sovereign we believe that the guarantor would need to
be Eurozone wide, ie the EFSF.
We appear to be a long way from that. Worse, we are unclear
whether sovereign debt guarantees trigger the fairly severe
reminder that 'any form of public support will be subject to the
conditionality of the current special state aid crisis
framework,' even if it is applied 'with the necessary
proportionality in view of the systemic character of the
crisis'."
RBS added that it would add to sovereigns' contingent
liabilities. "Euro area banks need to raise around EUR500bn of
unsecured debt next year, or 5% of Euro GDP, but for some
countries this is 10% of GDP." While an EU wide guarantee has
not been completely discounted, it is not the authorities
favoured options.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)