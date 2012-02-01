LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Santander is set to sell the first euro public Spanish covered bond issue in more than eight months in a further sign that funding markets are finally thawing for peripheral banks.

The issuer mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Natixis and Santander for a three-year covered bond deal that will price later on Wednesday, having already attracted in excess of EUR7bn of demand.

"It was an opportune time for Santander to access the covered bond market, having released its results on Tuesday. Like Intesa, Santander was keen to show the market that it is able to use this funding model," said a syndicate banker involved in the deal.

The transaction, which is the first time a Spanish bank has attempted to do a public covered bond since a EUR1bn five-year issue for Santander itself in June 2011, will follow hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 18-month fixed-rate issue priced for Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday.

The trade was the first senior unsecured public bond from an Italian bank in eight months and was led by Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.

According to a banker involved in the Intesa bond deal, more than 70% of the issue was sold outside of Italy, showing that international investor demand is finally returning and that they are willing to fund peripheral banks.

"This is a vote of confidence and shows that there is risk appetite for these credits," said the syndicate banker. "The ECB/LTRO backstop is clearly an important dynamic for the market in that it means that there is liquidity available. The LTRO has achieved what the European Union has been trying to do for months and has got confidence back into the system."

Intesa attracted in excess of EUR2.7bn of demand for the deal, which priced at 295bp over mid-swaps, tighther than initial guidance of 300bp area over. This gave a coupon of 4%, much higher than the level at which Intesa can fund at the European Central Bank.

However, this transaction was about signalling to the market that Intesa does not have to rely on the ECB for liquidity.

"Doing a senior unsecured issue sends the strongest possible signal to the market," said a source close to the deal. "There is a lot of value in demonstrating access to wholesale funding markets, especially when a lot of people thoughts they were closed."

The 4% coupon was in line with where Intesa can raise retail funding, for which the bank was paying around 4.7% in December.

Intesa last came to the public bond market in May last year, when it priced a EUR800m 2.5-year fixed-rate issue at 110bp over swaps. It also raised EUR2bn in May through a three-year FRN issue.

The bank is benefiting from the rally in the financial sector, which has sent spreads more than 100bp tighter since early January. According to Tradeweb, Intesa has an outstanding 18-month bond that is 120bp tighter on the month.

Meanwhile, its five-year CDS has also dramatically tightened since the beginning of the year. According to Markit, on Wednesday it was quoted at 333bp, 11bp tighter on the day and over 30bp better on the week.

MOODY'S WARNING

The two deals come after rating agency Moody's warning on Monday that European banks' reliance on ECB funding could be credit negative.

The agency said that while the availability of low-cost and longer-term central bank funds had several positive effects - including lowering the risk of liquidity-driven default - it was not a panacea.

"Euro area banks will likely replace some of their maturing unsecured debt in 2012 with collateralised ECB funds, which we consider credit negative," Moody's said in the report. "Furthermore, central bank actions cannot resolve several key challenges that many European banks and global capital markets intermediaries face this year."

Moody's added that by replacing unsecured debt with collateralised central bank funds, banks weakened their funding flexibility.

"In addition, prolonged absence from private funding markets can damage a bank's investor relationships. These negative effects are particularly relevant where elevated central bank reliance becomes structural rather than just temporary." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Philip Wright)