LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo and Santander
reopened the public funding markets for eurozone periphery banks
at a relatively high cost compared to cheap ECB money but
successfully demonstrating market access and uncovering heavy
investor demand meant it was worth the price.
The EUR750m two-year deal from Spain's BBVA in
October last year was the last true benchmark from a peripheral
bank in the international bond market as investors shunned
credits heavily exposed to volatile eurozone sovereigns.
Intesa was first off the mark on Monday, pricing a
EUR1.5bn 18-months fixed rate issue via Banca IMI, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale that attracted in
excess of EUR2.7bn of orders.
This first senior unsecured euro issue from an Italian bank
in eight months saw more than 70% sold outside the domestic
investor base.
"This was the first Italian bank deal we have seen in months
and it is a very important trade to get done," said Roger Doig,
credit analyst at Schroders.
"Any bank that exclusively relies on the ECB for funding
will have refinancing issues in time and other issuers should
follow Intesa's example."
Other investors agreed, another argued that optimal bank
funding and liquidity management was not purely about cheap
central bank funding.
"An institution like Intesa needs to keep lines in the
market and show it can issue," said another investor. "Also, you
have to remember that ECB funding is collateralised funding, so
any uncollateralised funding done by banks is good news for
senior bondholders."
Santander followed quickly in Intesa's footsteps
with the first Spanish covered bond issue in eight months, a
EUR2bn three-year via Barclays, Citi, Natixis and Santander that
attracted EUR8bn of demand.
Just like the Intesa transaction, almost three quarter of
the bonds were sold outside of the domestic bid.
The two deals came after rating agency Moody's warning on
Monday that European bank' reliance on ECB funding could be
credit negative, saying that a prolonged absence from private
funding markets could damage a bank's investor relationships,
adding that these negative effects were particularly relevant
where elevated central bank reliance became structural rather
than just temporary.
Both trades also come after a strong rally in the secondary
market that are sent dealers and investors scrambling to get
their hands on financial paper.
Intesa's and Santander's cash and CDS curves have rallied by
well over 100bp since the beginning of the year. Over the course
of this week, the Italian's bank five-year CDS has tightened by
over 50bp and is set to close below 300bp, well inside the
record high of 626bp hit at the end of November. Meanwhile,
Santander's five-year CDS has almost halved since November last
year and is set to close just above 240bp.
"The ECB/LTRO backstop is clearly an important dynamic for
the market in that it means that there is liquidity available,"
said a FIG syndicate banker.
MARKET ACCESS BUT AT A PRICE
By any measure, the two deals were not cheap. In the case of
Intesa, the trade priced at 295bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to
a coupon of 4%, much higher than the ECB's 1% repo but in line
with its retail funding. Santander carried a 3.25% coupon.
"It's good that they can get a deal away, and in the context
of their balance sheet, paying 300bp doesn't really move the
needle," another fixed income investor said.
"I don't know if it's a positive signal, though: 300bp over
for 18 months, when you can go to the ECB and get three-year at
1%, seems a bit bonkers. So while it's positive -- and with any
luck, their next deal will come tighter -- it's also a reminder
that the system is still very much broken."
One banker on Intesa's deal noted it as an important step
forward because investors were finally buying Italian bank
credit but did not think it signalled markets were fixed.
Market participants also argue that in the context of Intesa
and Santander's balance sheets, the two deals are a mere drop in
the ocean.
One deal of EUR1.5bn is nothing compared to Intesa's
customer deposits of EUR400bn said one. While another said that
doing short-dated deals makes these spreads more palatable.
Intesa and Santander deals tightened by 40bp and 20bp
respectively with both deals deliberately kept short by
managers.
"Other institutions are likely to want to make similar
statements to the market and show they can stand on their own
two feet," said one head of FIG syndicate.
