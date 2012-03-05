LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Investor demand for new bond
issues from European banks reached levels not seen for months
last week, as the second injection of long-term liquidity from
the European Central Bank helped dispel any remaining fears of a
wall of supply from the sector.
The shift in sentiment has been such that funding costs have
decreased, even for peripheral institutions which up until a few
weeks ago would have struggled to raise anything in the
wholesale markets at all.
"Depth is back," said Chris Lees, head of European FIG DCM
at Citigroup. "What the LTRO has done is take away the near term
pressure in the system, and significantly alter both the supply
and demand dynamics in our market. The net effect has been that
we have seen accounts move from being wary of taking sizable
risk positions in financials at the back end of last year to
becoming more concerned about their ability to secure their
desired size in deal allocations this year."
This was illustrated last week by UniCredit's first senior
unsecured issue for around a year, when the bank raised
five-year money generating demand of around EUR5bn - the largest
book for a peripheral country senior bank deal for months.
The extent of investor interest enabled the bank to price
not only a bigger trade than peer Intesa Sanpaolo managed the
previous week, but also achieve a better cost. UniCredit printed
at 345bp over mid-swaps, 10bp tighter than Intesa at the same
tenor.
800 banks participated in the ECB's second three-year LTRO
which saw the central bank allocating EUR529bn of liquidity.
For a large number of banks, that takes care of funding
needs, if they so desire, meaning they simply don't need to
return to the wholesale bond markets for the foreseeable future.
"When you are talking about banks, liquidity is a
fundamental part of their business model," said Gregory Turnbull
Schwartz, financials analyst at Kames Capital.
"If you gave supplies or other inputs to industrials for
free, it's similar to making liquidity freely (or almost)
available to banks. So all things being equal, what started as a
liquidity rally will, at some point, impact banks
fundamentally," he said, adding that any investor underweight
the sector would have to have a very strong conviction to stay
that way.
"If you look at how deals have performed, you would be
pretty unlucky to have bought something that went against you,"
he stated. "Technicals are clearly supportive."
Recent issues have tightened by as much as 50bp-60bp while
credit indices have also performed well since the beginning of
the year.
Evidence that investors are piling into new issues mounted
last week with a total of almost EUR15.5bn of demand gathered
for less than EUR6.5bn of supply in the senior market.
The fact that credits that would only have dreamt of being
able to price new issues a few weeks ago are now attracting
large order books further highlights the improved conditions.
Triple B rated Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena priced a
heavily oversubscribed EUR1.25bn two-year trade despite still
being in dire need of capital, the EBA stress tests last year
having revealed a shortfall of EUR3bn.
Meanwhile, Banco Popular Espanol was the first second tier
Spanish bank to test investor appetite for senior debt from the
country. Spanish banks have so far shunned the senior market in
favour of covered bonds, with the exception of BBVA which sold a
EUR2bn two-year deal in February.
BPE on Friday sold a EUR750m 18-month trade on an order book
of EUR1.2bn. Final terms were 275bp over mid-swaps, 10bp better
than initial pricing thoughts.
"It's nice to see that banks like MPS can raise two-year
senior funding," said a FIG analyst at a large investor. "If you
had said to me six months ago that we would be discussing such a
deal, I would have been amazed. The funding wall has been taken
care of, although this doesn't mean that all the problems that
existed in countries such as Italy and Spain have disappeared."
EYES WIDE OPEN
But while the tone is clearly constructive and the
liquidity injection has had an undoubtedly positive impact,
accounts are not blindly investing in just any bank bond.
"We would not be buying indiscriminately in this or any
market, as we do believe in understanding the fundamentals of an
issuer. "If we don't know a name, we won't just buy it because
of the rally," he said. "If the tone changes and you are stuck
with something, you would rather know the name well."
Another analyst at a fund manager added that they
too were still being careful.
"There is still a chance that the market can come off," he
said. "Some might use the rally to actually sell positions they
are not comfortable with."
Meanwhile, European Credit Management's Satish Pulle and
Robert Montague argue that the positive tone could give banks
the opportunity to shore up their capital base.
"The ECB LTRO facility has definitely bought banks the time
they need, but now they need to use that time wisely," they
wrote in a note. "Meanwhile, we are increasingly wary of the
sustainability of the 2012 rally in risk assets, supported as it
is by very extraordinary quantitative easing worldwide which
cannot continue indefinitely. What is the central bank exit
strategy from their vast balance sheets? - this question was
live in Q2 last year and the same can happen in Europe this
summer."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)