* Busiest week for issuance since post LTRO boom in February
* Strong banks take advantage of small window after Spanish
bailout
* 2018 bail-in deadline fears overcome by Nordic issuer
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The European bank funding market
enjoyed one of its busiest weeks in recent months as financial
institutions crept out of the woodwork to capitalise on growing
investor demand for top quality credits from the continent's
strongest jurisdictions.
Robust Nordic credits, Pfandbrief borrowers - the new
darlings of the credit world - as well as two French issuers
bounded into the market during the first half of the week and
sold EUR7bn of senior and covered bonds that attracted around
EUR11bn of demand.
Bankers and observers alike pointed to the EUR100bn bailout
afforded to Spanish banks on Monday as the catalyst for the
supply spurt.
The covered sector had seen a steady stream of issuance in
recent months, although the senior market had not seen such
volumes since late February when the ECB flooded the market with
EUR500bn of cheap cash.
Optimistic bankers now hope that more senior deals will
arrive despite increasing volatility having stalled any further
issuance by Wednesday.
Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at Credit
Agricole CIB shared that view and said: "This week offered a
clear liquidity window as Monday opened on a very strong tone,
even though optimism faded as the week progressed."
The highlight for many in the market was the emergence of a
French deal. Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM) sold a
EUR750m five-year offering which represented the first
unsecured issue from a French institution since Societe Generale
sold a dual-tranche bond in February.
"This is a positive sign," said Edward Stevenson, head of
FIG DCM at BNP Paribas. "There are various other banks from a
broad spectrum of jurisdictions looking at selling senior debt
but I would imagine they will wait until there is more certainty
around Greece."
Peripheral banks have fallen behind Europe's top financial
institutions and have been shut out of the market since March of
this year.
Bankers say that despite massive swings in the market,
pricing levels and new issue premiums were reasonable, estimated
at around 20bp-35bp depending on jurisdiction.
Observers in the market agreed that those who tapped the
market this week did so at competitive all-in levels.
"Peripherals will be last on the list to test demand for
senior debt but I think there is support available for banks
from strong jurisdictions," said BNP Paribas's Stevenson.
"The sovereign crisis kept banks out of the market not the
bail-in proposals which is really nothing more than a red
herring," he added.
However, BFCM was forced to rely on domestic support, and
had to pay a higher new issue premium of around 20bp-25bp
compared to the 15bp-20bp paid by Svenska Handelsbanken and
Swedbank on Monday for their respective EUR1.25bn three-year and
EUR1.25bn six-year trades.
"There is a sense that some investors are staying away
because it's eurozone and because it's a French bank," said a
banker. "It's all a bit frothy and we saw some increased market
volatility yesterday (Monday) which shook people up a bit."
BNP Paribas' Stevenson explained that a number of events
assisted the opening of the market beyond the Spanish bailout,
including the rating cuts of various European banks by Moody's
which had been hanging over the market for many months and more
clarity on bail-in proposals.
However, the senior market has yet to be truly tested post
the EC Crisis Management Directive. Svenska, considered a top
credit from a strong jurisdiction, was the only borrower that
dared to venture past 2018 - the Directive's deadline beyond
which senior debt will be subject to bail-in - while the rest of
the supply remained within the relatively safe
pre-implementation date.
Last week the long-awaited Directive draft was published and
outlined how regulators across Europe will be able to prevent
and resolve bank failures in the future. The draft included the
power to impose losses across the capital structure.
Many in the market wondered last week if banks would try to
issue with maturities before 2018 or if they would in fact try
and start issuing beyond that date, especially as outstanding
deals did not really widen.
However, the bail-in proposal did not manage to kill the
market as some had feared. For now bankers say the market is
temporarily shut for senior deals as the Greek election looms
large.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Helene Durand and Julian
Baker)