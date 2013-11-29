* Banks buy back retained covered bonds and place RMBS in the market

* Credibility trumps high cost of funds outside central banks

* Peripheral funding markets fire on all cylinders

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Europe's peripheral banks are coming out of the ECB emergency room, cleaning up their balance sheets, and issuing market funding instead, helped by better sentiment.

Banks, which hardly relied on the central bank to get liquidity before 2008, became hooked on it when the crisis took hold and wholesale funding avenues shut or became too expensive.

The extent of this reliance can still be seen today. At the end of the third quarter, EUR435bn of covered bonds and EUR369.5bn of ABS were pledged as collateral to the ECB, according to data from the central bank.

However, a reopening of most markets and confidence that the worst is over is allowing them to turn away from the central bank and look for liquidity elsewhere, with some pulling collateral out of the ECB and selling it, or collapsing emergency programmes.

"It isn't only the regulator that wants to see diversification of funding sources - the market, the rating agencies, bank management themselves all want to diversify, and all Spanish banks are open to other funding options," said Carlos Pertejo, a managing director at Goldman Sachs in Madrid.

CaixaBank announced on Monday that it would repurchase EUR9.7bn of EUR18.4bn mortgage covered bonds, the majority of which were retained and issued in the second quarter of 2012 "to generate additional collateral for ECB refinancing purposes in case market conditions were to deteriorate further".

This was a way the Spanish bank could turn its mortgage book into usable collateral which could be presented to the ECB in exchange for cash.

Although CaixaBank has not stopped issuing retained deals altogether, structuring a EUR516m SME-backed ABS this week, the large scale of the buyback and early amortisation show it has better uses for the collateral that backs the bonds.

"CaixaBank has been extremely successfully in re-establishing a senior curve, with three senior unsecured deals followed by a Tier 2 this year," said Pertejo. "They don't need the optionality of ECB collateral, and redeeming it sends a strong signal to the market."

The Spanish bank will pay back EUR12.6bn to the ECB and amortise EUR977m of preference shares held by the FROB, according to credit analysts at ING.

Meanwhile, under the radar, Italian banks have returned to the secondary sale of blocks of retained securitisations, a trade that first emerged more than a year ago, but which was knocked sideways by newsflow from Italian politics following the election in the February.

According to JP Morgan research, there was EUR832bn of retained European securitisations issued in 2008. Focusing on the periphery, the JP Morgan team count EUR165bn of retained securitisations from Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Italy in 2009, followed by EUR95bn in 2010, EUR112bn in 2011, and EUR81bn in 2012.

These moves come ahead of the central bank review of banks' balance sheets ahead of taking on their supervision. As well as problem loans, the ECB will be looking at liquidity, leverage and funding, and banks are strongly incentivised to get their houses in order.

SELLING ON

Collapsing ECB collateral programmes is one option, but banks are also selling on previously retained securitisation deals, provided these have been structured in a market-friendly way.

In this case, not only are banks reducing their reliance on the ECB for liquidity, but they are also reducing risk-weighted assets and tidying up their balance sheets ahead of the ECB review.

RMBS traders highlighted the sale of Veneto Banca's Claris Finance 2008 A, with EUR168.32m outstanding, last Friday. It is believed to have been bought by a US investment bank trading desk. Another trader said Banca Popolare di Vicenza's Berica ABS 2011-1, which has EUR664.873m outstanding, was also in the market, covering at 96.74 (a spread of 125bp assuming 2.12% CPR).

One trader said: "There's a lot of business to be done here, but it's not risk free - the smart strategy is to buy a block and move it fast. Everyone is acutely conscious of how large the overhang of peripheral paper is, and nobody is sure how deep client demand is at these levels."

"Once issuers start executing at tight levels, every other issuer will want to do it too and will start showing bonds around," he continued. "It could all hit the market at once, and you don't want to be long when that happens."

Prices for these trades remain uncompetitive with ECB money. Although the ECB has not publicly announced a third three-year LTRO, the central bank continues to provide unlimited liquidity in its main refinancing operation, at a rate of 0.25%, and continues to run 91-day refinancing operations. It had EUR718bn in euro area monetary policy lending outstanding last week. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson (Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)