* LTRO boosts sentiment, but may reduce supply

* Tier-two names unlikely to find much demand

By Jean-Marc Poilpre

Jan 6 The two-month issuance drought in the European senior unsecured market ended this week when four issuers raised EUR9bn in the market but questions remain as to how long it would remain open for and to which borrowers.

ABN AMRO, Nordea Bank, Rabobank and SEB all printed large benchmark trades, benefiting from the relief provided by the three-year LTRO conducted by the ECB at the end of last year but had to offer new issue premia to tune of 20bp-30bp in order to entice investors.

"The list of candidates that can access the senior unsecured market is a fairly short one, at least for now," said Sebastien Domanico, head of FIG debt capital markets at SG CIB, one of leads on the Nordea trade.

"There are only certain names in certain jurisdictions that will do well. Having said that, while we were not surprised to see a number of senior unsecured deals come, the size of the demand we saw was impressive."

Bruce Cairnduff, head of financial institutions and covered bonds syndicate at Credit Agricole, who worked on the ABN AMRO trade, believes there is demand for a mix of top and second tier banks.

"Some investors need yield and there is room in the market for more than just the traditional national-champion issuers," he said.

The main question mark is what sort of premium the weaker issuers will have to pay. If, as some bankers reckon, the spread will have to be double what is achievable in covered bonds, many banks will simply stick to secured funding.

With EUR9bn of supply, the first week of the year compares very well with last year when four deals were executed in euros.

The main difference is that European banks were able to tap the US market during that week - Rabobank, BNP Paribas, Deutsche and RBS all issued Yankee bonds.

A banker commented that the currency basis swap certainly plays in favour of European issuance, but there is probably no demand for European bank paper right now in the US.

LTRO BOOST

Market participants agree that the revival was down to the ECB's three-year LTRO, which has improved sentiment generally.

Erik Bosmans, Group Treasurer, ABN AMRO, said he started to "sense some positive signs after the three-year LTRO". Over the Christmas break, he called his network to see if there was appetite for a senior unsecured transaction for ABN AMRO and received positive responses.

ABN AMRO mandated banks on Monday and opened the books on Wednesday. "We moved swiftly as we have learned that in this market there are fewer and fewer windows of opportunity and when they arise, they can be there for only 24 hours," Bosmans said.

Hans den Hoedt, managing director at Goldman Sachs, one of the leads on that trade, agreed that the LTRO had a major impact on market conditions: "We knew there would be a conducive new issue climate in the early days of the New Year. Equity markets went up, spreads came down and investors are very cash rich at the moment."

The exact impact of the LTRO is still difficult to gauge. Besides easing generic concerns over banks' financial strength, the LTRO may also be directly helping deals.

According to Chris Agathangelou, a syndicate official at Nomura, the three-year LTRO initially improved sentiment by removing potential supply and concerns around banks' funding position, but now it is also helping new issues with bank treasuries participating in size.

The impact on supply could also be quite substantial. For instance, BNP Paribas's European banks analyst Ivan Zubo has lowered his forecast for senior unsecured issuance to EUR10-EUR50bn, down from a previous estimate of EUR50bn to EUR100bn made before the December LTRO.

This would compare with over EUR250bn issued in 2011. In his view, a number of banks have met their 2012 funding needs with the funds from the LTRO, hence supply may be well below his initial estimates.

SELECTIVE BUYING

The new issue premium of the first deals of the year were quite eye-catching. For example, the premium for the seven-year fixed-rate tranche of ABN AMRO was estimated by bankers away from the deal at 40 to 45bp. "Such a concession makes you sit up and pay attention," said an investor. "It's very hard to ignore new issues at these levels. Plus, the names we are seeing coming to market are high-quality names, so to see them come at these levels certainly makes us want to participate."

But many investors have not radically changed their view over the European banking sector and the weakest banks from non-core countries will probably find the spreads demanded by investors prohibitive.

Roger Webb, a fund manager at SWIP, conceded that support from the ECB and EU governments gives more scope for senior unsecured issuance, as measures such as the three-year LTRO give more support to the financial system as a whole. "The carry is good given funding levels, but we would only look at the senior debt issued by the better banks, and at the right price," he said. "Recent liability management exercises allowed us to reduce our exposure to financials and we will only invest selectively."

Webb expects covered bonds to take centre stage, similar to last year. SWIP expects issuance of covered bond to be around EUR175bn covered, well above the EUR70bn forecast for senior unsecured. SG analysts believe banks will struggle to issue more than EUR50bn of senior bonds this year. (Created by Jean-Marc Poilpre, Additional reporting by Helene Durand)