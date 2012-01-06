* LTRO boosts sentiment, but may reduce supply
* Tier-two names unlikely to find much demand
By Jean-Marc Poilpre
Jan 6 The two-month issuance drought in
the European senior unsecured market ended this week when four
issuers raised EUR9bn in the market but questions remain as to
how long it would remain open for and to which borrowers.
ABN AMRO, Nordea Bank, Rabobank and SEB all printed large
benchmark trades, benefiting from the relief provided by the
three-year LTRO conducted by the ECB at the end of last year but
had to offer new issue premia to tune of 20bp-30bp in order to
entice investors.
"The list of candidates that can access the senior unsecured
market is a fairly short one, at least for now," said Sebastien
Domanico, head of FIG debt capital markets at SG CIB, one of
leads on the Nordea trade.
"There are only certain names in certain jurisdictions that
will do well. Having said that, while we were not surprised to
see a number of senior unsecured deals come, the size of the
demand we saw was impressive."
Bruce Cairnduff, head of financial institutions and covered
bonds syndicate at Credit Agricole, who worked on the ABN AMRO
trade, believes there is demand for a mix of top and second tier
banks.
"Some investors need yield and there is room in the market
for more than just the traditional national-champion issuers,"
he said.
The main question mark is what sort of premium the weaker
issuers will have to pay. If, as some bankers reckon, the spread
will have to be double what is achievable in covered bonds, many
banks will simply stick to secured funding.
With EUR9bn of supply, the first week of the year compares
very well with last year when four deals were executed in euros.
The main difference is that European banks were able to tap
the US market during that week - Rabobank, BNP Paribas, Deutsche
and RBS all issued Yankee bonds.
A banker commented that the currency basis swap certainly
plays in favour of European issuance, but there is probably no
demand for European bank paper right now in the US.
LTRO BOOST
Market participants agree that the revival was down to the
ECB's three-year LTRO, which has improved sentiment generally.
Erik Bosmans, Group Treasurer, ABN AMRO, said he started to
"sense some positive signs after the three-year LTRO". Over the
Christmas break, he called his network to see if there was
appetite for a senior unsecured transaction for ABN AMRO and
received positive responses.
ABN AMRO mandated banks on Monday and opened the books on
Wednesday. "We moved swiftly as we have learned that in this
market there are fewer and fewer windows of opportunity and when
they arise, they can be there for only 24 hours," Bosmans said.
Hans den Hoedt, managing director at Goldman Sachs, one of
the leads on that trade, agreed that the LTRO had a major impact
on market conditions: "We knew there would be a conducive new
issue climate in the early days of the New Year. Equity markets
went up, spreads came down and investors are very cash rich at
the moment."
The exact impact of the LTRO is still difficult to gauge.
Besides easing generic concerns over banks' financial strength,
the LTRO may also be directly helping deals.
According to Chris Agathangelou, a syndicate official at
Nomura, the three-year LTRO initially improved sentiment by
removing potential supply and concerns around banks' funding
position, but now it is also helping new issues with bank
treasuries participating in size.
The impact on supply could also be quite substantial. For
instance, BNP Paribas's European banks analyst Ivan Zubo has
lowered his forecast for senior unsecured issuance to
EUR10-EUR50bn, down from a previous estimate of EUR50bn to
EUR100bn made before the December LTRO.
This would compare with over EUR250bn issued in 2011. In his
view, a number of banks have met their 2012 funding needs with
the funds from the LTRO, hence supply may be well below his
initial estimates.
SELECTIVE BUYING
The new issue premium of the first deals of the year were
quite eye-catching. For example, the premium for the seven-year
fixed-rate tranche of ABN AMRO was estimated by bankers away
from the deal at 40 to 45bp. "Such a concession makes you sit up
and pay attention," said an investor. "It's very hard to ignore
new issues at these levels. Plus, the names we are seeing coming
to market are high-quality names, so to see them come at these
levels certainly makes us want to participate."
But many investors have not radically changed their view
over the European banking sector and the weakest banks from
non-core countries will probably find the spreads demanded by
investors prohibitive.
Roger Webb, a fund manager at SWIP, conceded that support
from the ECB and EU governments gives more scope for senior
unsecured issuance, as measures such as the three-year LTRO give
more support to the financial system as a whole. "The carry is
good given funding levels, but we would only look at the senior
debt issued by the better banks, and at the right price," he
said. "Recent liability management exercises allowed us to
reduce our exposure to financials and we will only invest
selectively."
Webb expects covered bonds to take centre stage, similar to
last year. SWIP expects issuance of covered bond to be around
EUR175bn covered, well above the EUR70bn forecast for senior
unsecured. SG analysts believe banks will struggle to issue more
than EUR50bn of senior bonds this year.
