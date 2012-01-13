Jan 13 European banks defied market expectations for the second week running in 2012, piling into the senior unsecured market and taking the total issued by banks so far this year to more than EUR20bn.

Issuance came at a price however and coupons for the fixed-rated deals have typically come in at 4% or more. Only two deals brought by UBS and Svenska Handeslbanken breached that mark.

Borrowers' willingness to swallow those higher costs of funds has been welcomed by market participants and many feel that banks should raise funds before possible macro-events shut the market -- UniCredit' rights issue weighed on sentiment at the beginning of the week and the Greek PSI saga is not over.

"In this market, when you have a window, you have to issue," said Martin Nijboer, head of long term funding at ING Bank. ING's five-year notes priced at 260bp over mid-swaps, giving a coupon of 4.25%.

Nijboer acknowledged that the premia needed to get the deals done were "quite high", but he pointed out that these costs have to be put in relation with the size of banks' balance sheets and the funding mix they have.

"A bank like ING prices deals through the cycle," he said. "Spreads may be wide right now, but they may tighten in a few months' time."

Meanwhile, a three-year trade done for LeasePlan showed that smaller financial institutions had access, albeit at an even higher cost. The spread for its trade was 100bp wider than the previous trade (a 2.5-year maturity) done a year ago, and included a 60bp premium over secondary prices.

"The 4.125% coupon was designed to appeal to the widest possible institutional audience given the fact that 4% is currently seen as something of a hurdle for some of these accounts," said Paul Benson, group treasurer at LeasePlan Corp.

"Given prevailing new issue premiums and our own secondary levels, this actually fitted quite nicely with what we wanted to achieve and we were comfortable in offering this spread."

Benson added that this is not a time to squeeze the last basis point out of trades, noting that the market has vastly changed since the company's last issue.

STRONG SIGNAL

But while spreads may be elevated, Marc Tempelman, head of EMEA financial institutions capital markets and financing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, argues that looking at the spread paid for a specific transaction is "too simplistic". "What matters is the bank's blended cost of funding, including its typically low cost deposit funding," he said.

He also pointed to another, indirect, benefit. Overreliance on capital markets is a dangerous business model for banks, but demonstrating access to term bond financing can be signal of strength to creditors and shareholders, he noted. "Over time this will give greater confidence to investors, and favourably influence spreads," he believes.

Bankers and market watchers hope that spreads will eventually come down, but cannot how they would come back to pre-crisis levels.

LOAN REPRICING

Simon Adamson, an analyst at CreditSights, argues the change in the funding market is not just a cyclical one. He pointed to the banks' lower ratings and uncertainty over regulatory change such as bail-ins. "While the LTRO provides some relief, banks have to access funding from the private sector at some stage, and for now they have no choice but to pay up," he said.

In the longer term, he thinks they will try to pass on the extra cost to customers, although they might have to accept that their margins will also be under pressure, contributing to the decreased ROEs.

Robert Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM, also thinks financial institutions will end up repricing their loans: "I think some borrowers will see their margins compressed in the short term because of higher funding costs. They will eventually have to pass these costs onto their customers".

Performance of new issues in the secondary market has been OK but not enough to significantly dent new issue premia. These are typically around 20bp or more.

"Performance is overall good, but less than new issue premia. Secondary prices are the ones migrating towards the new issue level," a FIG banker commented, adding that he could not see what the catalyst for a rally could be, considering the steady primary supply and politico-economic uncertainties.

LIQUIDITY RISK

What issuing banks may find disheartening is that new issue premia may not necessarily shrink when market conditions normalise because they reflect in part what investors perceive as a lack of liquidity in the secondary market rather than credit risk.

The main factor behind these high NIPs is that banks are allocating less resources in terms of balance sheet to provide liquidity in the secondary markets, because of the regulatory overhaul, a banker said.

In short, investors want to be compensated for the wider bid/offer spreads offered by market-makers, but also for buying bonds issued from lower rated entities that operate in a very uncertain regulatory environment. (Created by Jean-Marc Poilpre, Editing by Helene Durand)