FRANKFURT Nov 20 Major clients will have to pay
to deposit large amounts of cash at Commerzbank AG in
response to negative rates charged by the European Central Bank,
the bank said on Thursday.
The ECB move has turned the profitable business of taking
deposits into a potentially loss-making activity, forcing banks
to review their charges.
"The reason for this is the ECB's negative deposit rates. We
will be careful in charging deposit fees and take special
consideration of our clients' liquidity levels," the bank said,
confirming a story first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Clients needing short-term deposits will be encouraged to
consider alternative investments than cash, said Commerzbank,
Germany's second-largest bank.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest bank, also
offered big clients investment alternatives to cash deposits
such as time deposits, the bank said in a statement. A spokesman
declined to comment further.
Euro zone banks have faced the risk that customers' cash
deposits could turn into a burden since September, when the ECB
began to charge banks 0.20 percent interest to park funds at the
central bank.
The subject has been hotly debated by banks for at least a
year, when Juergen Fitschen, co-Chief Executive of Deutsche Bank
and head of the country's commercial banking lobby BdB, said
banks would need to consider responses to the threat of negative
rates by passing some of the costs onto clients.
Earlier this week, Fitschen said banks would need to decide
on an individual basis whether and how to impose charges.
In order to boost inflation -- currently 0.4 percent -- and
weak growth, the ECB has introduced a ream of policy measures
such as negative interest rates, bank loans and an asset
purchase programme.
