BERLIN Dec 5 The German government is
doing the legal legwork to reinstate the Soffin bank rescue fund
as soon as possible and could even reactivate it before
Christmas, sources in the government and the ruling coalition
said on Monday.
"We are eager to set up the legal framework to reinstate the
Soffin as soon as possible," said a finance ministry spokesman,
while coalition sources said the plan was for the cabinet to
decide on this before the holiday.
The news came to the backdrop of a sharp fall in the shares
of German lender Commerzbank as it announced plans to
repurchase hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital
requirements without asking for more state intervention.
German magazine Der Spiegel had reported, citing government
sources, that the government could reactivate Soffin and buy up
further Commerzbank shares if the bank failed to get the capital
needed to comply with tighter regulatory requirements.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Stephen Brown)