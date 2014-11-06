BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
LONDON Nov 6 Switzerland's UBS and France's Credit Agricole will not have to hold as much extra capital as previously expected after regulators said they were less systemically important than a year ago.
The Financial Stability Board on Thursday issued a list of 30 banks considered the most global systemically important, dubbed G-SIBs, who have to hold extra capital of between 1 and 2.5 percent to make them less likely to fail and cause havoc in financial markets.
The FSB, which coordinates financial regulation worldwide, added Agricultural Bank of China to this year's list of most important banks.
It said UBS and Credit Agricole had to hold extra capital of 1 percent. On last year's list, their capital surcharge was 1.5 percent, which serves as an extra layer of protection on top of minimum capital levels for all banks. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing