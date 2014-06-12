LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Greece's Alpha Bank has opened order books on a new three-year senior unsecured issue, the latest bank from the country to return to the public debt capital markets.

The Caa1/CCC/B- rated issuer has set initial price thoughts at 3.75% area for the new deal which is led by Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca.

The deal will be priced later today, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)