BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires Ståhl Fastigheter AB
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Greece's Alpha Bank has opened order books on a new three-year senior unsecured issue, the latest bank from the country to return to the public debt capital markets.
The Caa1/CCC/B- rated issuer has set initial price thoughts at 3.75% area for the new deal which is led by Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca.
The deal will be priced later today, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
* Modi party's win in Uttar Pradesh seen endorsing reform agenda
* Repurchases of shares in course of share buyback programme 1/2017 will be carried out by Immofinanz AG or one of its subsidiaries. Volume amounts up to a maximum of 20 million shares