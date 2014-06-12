(Adds background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Alpha Bank is set to offer the
lowest new issue yield from a Greek bank since the country's
institutions returned to the capital markets on Thursday,
helping further cement the recovery story of one of the
eurozone's most troubled jurisdictions.
The Caa1/CCC/B- rated bank is marketing the three-year bond
at 3.75% area via Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca.
This level is much lower than where Piraeus raised
three-year funds back in March and capitalises on the rally seen
across all peripheral credits in recent weeks.
Piraeus which is rated Caa1/CCC/CCC priced a 500m
three-year with a 5.125% yield. That transaction was yielding at
3.3% on Thursday, according to a bookrunner.
Alpha Bank's deal will also price tighter than where
National Bank of Greece priced a 750m five-year in April. That
deal came with a 4.375% coupon and was quoted at 4.2%.
The deal will be priced later today, subject to market
conditions.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)