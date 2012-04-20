* Greek banks report record losses after bond swap
* Tier 1 capital ratios nearly wiped out
* Lenders to resort to state help for survival
(Adds NBG, Piraeus results, reaction)
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, April 20 Greece's top banks posted
historic losses for 2011 on Friday, hit by a bond swap last
month that blew holes in their balance sheets and nearly wiped
out their capital base.
Together, National, Alpha, Eurobank
and Piraeus, posted an aggregate loss of
28.2 billion euros ($37.3 billion), about 10 times their current
market worth or 13 percent of the country's GDP.
The banks treated losses from last month's bond swap to cut
the country's debts - part of a rescue package for Greece
negotiated with the European Union and International Monetary
Fund - as if they took place last year.
Inflicting real losses of about 74 percent on bondholders,
Greece's debt swap proved a near fatal financial torpedo for
lenders, crippling the sector's capital base.
From the big four banks, only Alpha spelled out clearly
where this left its Core Tier 1 capital ratio. The other three
reported where capital ratios would land after their use of
standby funds provided by a capital backstop, the Hellenic
financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
"The banks that did not disclose clearly their Core Tier 1
are in a negative position. They are covering this by announcing
Tier 1 after including support they will get from the HFSF
fund," said akis amanis at Beta Securities.
Alpha's core capital ratio (Tier 1) fell to 3 percent.
Eurobank, the country's second biggest, did not disclose the
figure but said the hit left it with total equity of 875 million
euros.
National Bank, the country's biggest lender with operations
in Turkey, said its Core Tier 1 ratio would reach 6.3 percent,
taking into account the use of a 6.9 billion euros standby
facility provided by the HFSF fund.
Piraeus gave no Tier 1 figure but said tapping up to 5
billion euros of HFSF funds would boost its total capital
adequacy ratio to 9.7 percent.
Greek bank shares have shed 74 percent in the
last 12 months, underperforming the Greek stock market
which is down 50 percent.
"The results, so far, are close to what the market had
expected, particularly for Alpha, less for Eurobank which was
somewhat below expectations," said analyst Manos Hatzidakis at
Beta Securities.
Battered by a shrinking deposit base, rising loan
impairments and unable to access wholesale funding markets,
banks will need to fill the resulting capital shortfall and meet
capital adequacy targets set by the central bank.
They face a core Tier 1 target of 9 percent by
end-September.
On this front, they have acted to boost their core capital,
including by issuing preferred shares to the government, buying
back hybrid securities and selling foreign subsidiaries.
Athens, which was due to announce a framework to
recapitalise banks on Friday, is still working on technical
aspects with EU/IMF officials, meaning the structure of the plan
will likely be unveiled after the May 6 national election.
About 50 billion euros have been earmarked in Greece's
second bailout to prop up the banking sector. The state wants
private investors to dig into their pockets for at least 10
percent of capital needs to support banks and avoid
nationalising them.
The bulk of the recapitalisation will be supplied by the
HFSF fund, which got a tranche of 25 billion euros in the form
of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) floating rate
notes on Thursday. It has been cleared to provide letters of
commitment to banks that it will underwrite their capital needs.
With the economy mired in recession and unemployment at a
record 21.8 percent, asset quality deteriorated, meaning banks'
non-performing loans rose further -- by 130 basis points to 12.9
percent of Alpha's loan book. Eurobank's bad debt provisions
rose 4.7 percent last year.
(Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by George
Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)