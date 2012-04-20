* Greek banks report record losses after bond swap

* Tier 1 capital ratios nearly wiped out

* Lenders to resort to state help for survival (Adds NBG, Piraeus results, reaction)

By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, April 20 Greece's top banks posted historic losses for 2011 on Friday, hit by a bond swap last month that blew holes in their balance sheets and nearly wiped out their capital base.

Together, National, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus, posted an aggregate loss of 28.2 billion euros ($37.3 billion), about 10 times their current market worth or 13 percent of the country's GDP.

The banks treated losses from last month's bond swap to cut the country's debts - part of a rescue package for Greece negotiated with the European Union and International Monetary Fund - as if they took place last year.

Inflicting real losses of about 74 percent on bondholders, Greece's debt swap proved a near fatal financial torpedo for lenders, crippling the sector's capital base.

From the big four banks, only Alpha spelled out clearly where this left its Core Tier 1 capital ratio. The other three reported where capital ratios would land after their use of standby funds provided by a capital backstop, the Hellenic financial Stability Fund (HFSF).

"The banks that did not disclose clearly their Core Tier 1 are in a negative position. They are covering this by announcing Tier 1 after including support they will get from the HFSF fund," said akis amanis at Beta Securities.

Alpha's core capital ratio (Tier 1) fell to 3 percent. Eurobank, the country's second biggest, did not disclose the figure but said the hit left it with total equity of 875 million euros.

National Bank, the country's biggest lender with operations in Turkey, said its Core Tier 1 ratio would reach 6.3 percent, taking into account the use of a 6.9 billion euros standby facility provided by the HFSF fund.

Piraeus gave no Tier 1 figure but said tapping up to 5 billion euros of HFSF funds would boost its total capital adequacy ratio to 9.7 percent.

Greek bank shares have shed 74 percent in the last 12 months, underperforming the Greek stock market which is down 50 percent.

"The results, so far, are close to what the market had expected, particularly for Alpha, less for Eurobank which was somewhat below expectations," said analyst Manos Hatzidakis at Beta Securities.

Battered by a shrinking deposit base, rising loan impairments and unable to access wholesale funding markets, banks will need to fill the resulting capital shortfall and meet capital adequacy targets set by the central bank.

They face a core Tier 1 target of 9 percent by end-September.

On this front, they have acted to boost their core capital, including by issuing preferred shares to the government, buying back hybrid securities and selling foreign subsidiaries.

Athens, which was due to announce a framework to recapitalise banks on Friday, is still working on technical aspects with EU/IMF officials, meaning the structure of the plan will likely be unveiled after the May 6 national election.

About 50 billion euros have been earmarked in Greece's second bailout to prop up the banking sector. The state wants private investors to dig into their pockets for at least 10 percent of capital needs to support banks and avoid nationalising them.

The bulk of the recapitalisation will be supplied by the HFSF fund, which got a tranche of 25 billion euros in the form of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) floating rate notes on Thursday. It has been cleared to provide letters of commitment to banks that it will underwrite their capital needs.

With the economy mired in recession and unemployment at a record 21.8 percent, asset quality deteriorated, meaning banks' non-performing loans rose further -- by 130 basis points to 12.9 percent of Alpha's loan book. Eurobank's bad debt provisions rose 4.7 percent last year. (Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)