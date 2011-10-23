FRANKFURT Oct 23 Bankers have offered to
stretch the voluntary haircut on Greek debt to 40 percent, while
politicians demand the private sector agree to writedowns of at
least 50 percent, senior German banking source said on Sunday.
Politicians, including German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble have asked private creditors to Greece to accept
steeper writedowns on their holdings than the 21 percent losses
agreed last July.
Politicians and bankers are still wrangling over how to
restructure Greek debt as part of negotiations to reform the
common currency.
EU officials have also demanded that banks prop up their
capital cushions to meet a core tier one capital ratio of 9
percent, in a bid to make the financial system more able to
withstand a restructuring of Greek debt.
Banks are seen needing just under 100 billion euros with the
bulk required by banks in Greece, Spain and Portugal.
Big name banks caught in the crossfire will have to raise
less than they feared two weeks ago, and should be able to raise
it privately, through existing shareholders or sovereign funds,
bankers and analysts said.
To meet the more stringent capital requirements, even large
lenders like Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank
are being asked to bulk up their capital position.
Deutsche needs an additional 2 billion euros which it can
raise via retained earnings, shedding risk weighted assets, and
via a small capital increase if needed, the senior German
banking source, who declined to be named, said on Sunday.
The private sector is still striving to reach a deal on
Greek debt writedowns by Sunday, another source said.
In July, banks and insurers agreed to contribute 50 billion
euros ($69 billion) to reducing Greece's debt via a debt buyback
and swap agreement, which equated to a 21 percent writedown.
That is now seen as insufficient to make Athens' debt
sustainable.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) analysts last week outlined a way
for banks to contribute a 40 percent "haircut" on Greek
sovereign debt without substantially changing the terms of
July's debt-relief deal.
