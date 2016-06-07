(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text.)
By Olivia Oran
June 7 Clinching a job on Wall Street soon may
have as much to do with beating an algorithm as nailing the
interview.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup Inc and UBS Group AG are exploring the
use of artificial intelligence software to judge applicants on
traits - such as teamwork, curiosity and grit - that help in the
workplace but don't always show up on a resume or come through
in an interview.
Banks are turning to the hiring software at a time when they
are under pressure to cut costs and finding it difficult to lure
and retain top talent. Bank executives hope that artificial
intelligence will help them avoid the expense of problem hires
and turnover, industry sources said.
"Up until this point, technology has only allowed you to
find the best resume, but now it's a way of truly understanding
the people that are applying," said Mark Newman, chief executive
of Salt Lake City, Utah-based HireVue, a video-interviewing
platform that uses artificial intelligence to screen applicants.
Several banks are in the early stages of adding artificial
intelligence software to complement in-person interviews and
other traditional hiring processes. The banks hope that the
technology can help predict which employees will succeed at a
given job by creating patterns around large amounts of data that
the tests produce.
Seattle-based Koru Careers Inc makes one version of the
technology, which Citi and other banks are using in pilot
programs to sort out applicants. Other banks are experimenting
with software created internally.
Koru begins by testing a client's employees to identify
traits that mark high performance, known as a corporate
"fingerprint." Then applicants take the same assessment, and the
software identifies which candidates are best suited to that
company.
"It may be that what it takes to succeed at Morgan Stanley
is different than what it takes to succeed at Goldman Sachs,"
said Koru Chief Executive Kristen Hamilton.
Koru charges its employer clients an undisclosed flat fee
for the fingerprint and a license fee for the testing that rises
with the number of applicants who take it.
Applicants also can record a short video in which they talk
about their defining qualities and career aspirations. Koru
screens the videos for clients, looking not only at what
applicants say, but also their delivery style, including body
language and pace of speaking.
BAD HIRES RAISE COSTS
While Wall Street is not the first place the technology has
been tried, it is not yet widespread.
The banks hope it will help them compete for recent college
graduates who are attracted to Silicon Valley firms and hedge
funds.
They also hope it will help them avoid hiring the wrong
person, which can be expensive and can lead to costly mistakes
and lost business opportunities, said bank executives and
staffing consultants. Capital One Financial Corp
estimates the cost of a bad hire can be as much as three times
that employee's salary.
The goal of hiring software is to avoid human pitfalls, such
as overlooking potentially strong candidates who may not seem
desirable at first glance, said Matt Doucette, director of
global talent acquisition at Monster Worldwide Inc.
"The best salesperson usually isn't the one peacocking, it's
the mousy person in the corner who is sharp and asks the right
questions," Doucette said. "But if that person interviewed at
face value, they never would have been hired."
Koru says its software decreases the number of bad hires by
as much as 60 percent.
THE HUMAN ELEMENT
Some human resources experts say artificial intelligence
tools and algorithms don't always capture the best people for a
given job and could actually perpetuate existing biases.
For example, if a company hired mostly white men who were
the eldest children and left handed, an algorithm likely would
predict such employees were the most successful, said Brian
Sommer, a human resources industry analyst.
"There may potentially be huge pockets of people who could
be even better individuals for a position that end up being
excluded because they aren't part of a bigger data set," he
said.
Citigroup is testing Koru's software on small batches of
employees in its corporate and investment bank, a spokesman
said.
UBS is running an algorithm on digital resumes to identify
candidates with preferred traits and is giving those
applications priority for interviews, said a person familiar
with the bank's hiring process who was not authorized to speak
publicly. It also is using the technology to ensure human
reviewers don't overlook strong applicants.
Goldman is using software developed internally to mine
resumes for attributes that reflect desired qualities, such as
teamwork, integrity and judgment, according to people familiar
with the matter.
It also is exploring personality tests to better understand
what traits make the most successful bankers and traders.
Applicants take a 20-minute test to measure their thinking
style, personal associations and emotional intelligence. Their
answers are measured against the broader Goldman employee base.
Goldman still is considering whether it will use the data as
part of its broader hiring process, the sources said.
Anthony Onesto - vice president of human resources at
Razorfish who is building a robot to help answer HR-related
questions within companies - said it was still early days for
hiring software.
"We're still early, and ultimately it's computers,
technology and humans working together," he said.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Lisa Girion)