THE ISSUE: As global economic growth slows, the biggest
banks are shedding jobs, exiting businesses and scrambling for
new sources of income. The question is: Is it time to jump into
banking stocks and bonds? If so, how?
By Jennifer Ablan and Dan Wilchins
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Three years after the
financial crisis slammed the global financial system, banks are
still trying to put tough times behind.
An aggressive new round of job reductions should lower
costs and help the bottom line. Major banks have recently
announced they are eliminating some 100,000 jobs. (For more
details, please click on [ID:nL5E7KD21E])
But while some may see the moves as a way for banks to
boost profitability, others are looking at it as yet another
sign of dire prospects.
Is it time to be a bargain hunter in bank stocks, or to cut
losses in the sector? Here are possible investment ideas for
the leaner, meaner banking environment:
BUYING JPMORGAN, AVOIDING OTHERS
Bank of America (BAC.N), is attractive to some value
investors because even with its problems it is still generating
fairly strong earnings of about $5 billion to $5.5 billion per
quarter.
But the bank is widely seen as needing to boost its capital
to meet new global regulations. On top of that, it faces legal
claims for losses on mortgage backed securities that it issued.
Some of acquisitions also face big claims.
Bank of America hopes to raise capital by earning money and
selling assets. The bank's game plan can likely take it where
it needs to go, said Charlie Peabody, a veteran bank analyst at
independent research firm Portales Partners.
But in the end much depends on how much time regulators and
the market give the bank to raise more capital. Already Bank of
America raised $5 billion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) in a deal made last month.
Peabody said that the better bet for investors looking to
buy an individual stock is to buy top-perfomring JPMorgan Chase
& Co, (JPM.N). The market selloff has made the stock fairly
cheap, and the bank has fewer capital needs compared with Bank
of America. The fear is that if banks need to issue more shares
to raise capital, the stocks will suffer from dilution.
WHAT ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS?
Richard Staite, an analyst at Atlantic Equities, isn't so
hot on Wall Street's one-time money machine Goldman Sachs
(GS.N).
Staite said the largest U.S. investment bank could have
about $1.6 billion of paper losses in its investment and
lending division in the third quarter, with $400 million of
that coming from the bank's holdings of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (601398.SS) and $1.2 billion
coming from its $15 billion private-equity investments.
He cut his third-quarter earnings estimate for Goldman to 7
cents a share from $2.96 a share and his price target on
Goldman's stock by $15 to $140.
The price target is about 1.1 times his estimated tangible
book value for the company, a multiple that makes sense given
his expectations for a return on tangible equity of about 12
percent, Staite said. The bank's shares traded at $104.09 on
Tuesday afternoon.
Staite is a five-star analyst who ranks first among 23
peers covering Goldman, according to Starmine.
SHORTING THE SECTOR
Some hedge fund traders are altogether "shorting" the
entire banking sector, arguing that the third quarter's
operating environment will be challenging.
They note that persistent volatility in the U.S. and
European equity and credit markets and declining global growth
expectations will add to the selling pressure in banking
shares. Since June 30, global equity markets have declined 12
percent, credit spreads have widened sharply (200 basis points
for high-yield "junk" bonds) and both foreign-exchange and
interest rates have experienced higher volatility.
All combined, hedge funds say it should be no surprise to
investors that the third quarter will be a very weak capital
markets quarter.
BUY BONDS OF GLOBAL BANKS
Other investors are bypassing bank shares and instead
looking to their corporate bonds.
Mark Kiesel, the global head of corporate bond management
at PIMCO, said he favors the corporate credits of global banks,
particularly U.S. banks, where conditions for the sector are
improving. And global banks are no longer taking on enormous
leverage, which augurs well for credit quality.
"Economic growth in the developed world will likely be
below trend due to continued deleveraging of stressed public
and private sector balance sheets," he said.
What's more, global banking regulators "are likely to make
banks and financial institutions safer by requiring more
capital and liquidity buffers," Kiesel said.
Other technical factors provide a reason to believe the
corporate credits of global banks will outperform, he added.
"Bank and financial credit spreads remain attractive relative
to industrial credit spreads," Kiesel said. "
While the U.S. industrial sector could be more vulnerable
to a below-trend economic environment and may also entertain
more shareholder-friendly activities, U.S. banks remain focused
on a longer-term, secular deleveraging trend and are set to
continue to strengthen balance sheets due to heightened
regulations."