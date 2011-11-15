VIENNA Nov 15 Top officials at eight big
banks have urged the European Commission support them in a
dispute with Hungary over a law that saddles lenders with big
losses on foreign-currency loans.
In a Nov. 14 letter to Michel Barnier, EU commissioner in
charge of regulating finance, the banks said Budapest's move to
let consumers repay such loans at below-market exchange rates
marked a "blatant violation" of their rights.
"We call on the Commission to take urgent and immediate
action in order to stop the infringement of fundamental freedoms
and basic principles of the EU," the banks said in letter, which
Reuters has seen.
"We are committed to continuing the dialogue that we have
started with your services and would welcome your support in
bringing effective action to stop and remedy the treaty
violations by Hungary."
The chief executive or finance chief of BayernLB,
Erste Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, KBC,
Raiffeisen Bank International and its parent
Raiffeisen Zentralbank, Oesterreichische Volksbanken,
and UniCredit signed the letter.
The law's fixed conversion rates for Hungary's 18.3 billion
euro ($25 billion) market for foreign-currency loans can trigger
immediate losses of at least 15 percent for euro-denominated
loans and at least 25 percent for Swiss franc loans on each
prepayment, the letter said.
"This puts stress on our institutions at a time when
regulators and markets require increased capital quotas and it
contributes to the current instability of the European banking
market. Further to this, our institutions will need to assess
their engagement in the Hungarian banking market," they said.
The Commission has already expressed concern about Hungary's
plans, which sparked outrage from neighbouring Austria, home to
some of emerging Europe's top lenders.
Erste said last month it will lose 500 million euros this
year at its Hungarian unit, which will get about 600 million of
new equity.
Raiffeisen Bank International has said the plan could cost
its Hungarian unit around 120 million euros.
($1 = 0.734 euro)
