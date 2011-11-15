VIENNA Nov 15 Top officials at eight big banks have urged the European Commission support them in a dispute with Hungary over a law that saddles lenders with big losses on foreign-currency loans.

In a Nov. 14 letter to Michel Barnier, EU commissioner in charge of regulating finance, the banks said Budapest's move to let consumers repay such loans at below-market exchange rates marked a "blatant violation" of their rights.

"We call on the Commission to take urgent and immediate action in order to stop the infringement of fundamental freedoms and basic principles of the EU," the banks said in letter, which Reuters has seen.

"We are committed to continuing the dialogue that we have started with your services and would welcome your support in bringing effective action to stop and remedy the treaty violations by Hungary."

The chief executive or finance chief of BayernLB, Erste Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, KBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank, Oesterreichische Volksbanken, and UniCredit signed the letter.

The law's fixed conversion rates for Hungary's 18.3 billion euro ($25 billion) market for foreign-currency loans can trigger immediate losses of at least 15 percent for euro-denominated loans and at least 25 percent for Swiss franc loans on each prepayment, the letter said.

"This puts stress on our institutions at a time when regulators and markets require increased capital quotas and it contributes to the current instability of the European banking market. Further to this, our institutions will need to assess their engagement in the Hungarian banking market," they said.

The Commission has already expressed concern about Hungary's plans, which sparked outrage from neighbouring Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders.

Erste said last month it will lose 500 million euros this year at its Hungarian unit, which will get about 600 million of new equity.

Raiffeisen Bank International has said the plan could cost its Hungarian unit around 120 million euros. ($1 = 0.734 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)