LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - Iceland's Arion Banki has put a euro bond issue on hold after investor feedback on pricing did not match its expectations, lead managers said.

The bank mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura to arrange an investor roadshow in the middle of April, saying that a euro-denominated senior unsecured deal could follow.

The issuer will now monitor the market and could decide to bring the deal back if levels match its expectations. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)