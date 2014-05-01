BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - Iceland's Arion Banki has put a euro bond issue on hold after investor feedback on pricing did not match its expectations, lead managers said.
The bank mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura to arrange an investor roadshow in the middle of April, saying that a euro-denominated senior unsecured deal could follow.
The issuer will now monitor the market and could decide to bring the deal back if levels match its expectations. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.
LONDON, March 15 Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to $2 billion in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.