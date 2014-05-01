(Adds background, investor quote)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - Iceland's Arion Banki has put a euro
bond issue on hold after investor feedback on pricing did not
match its expectations, a setback for what was expected to be
the last stage in the European banking sector recovery.
The bank mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura to
arrange an investor roadshow in the middle of April, saying that
a euro-denominated senior unsecured deal could follow. That
roadshow concluded on April 25, and while there was a deal on
the table for Arion, the price was more than it wanted to pay.
The issuer will now monitor the market and could decide to
bring the deal back if levels match its expectations. This is a
blow for the bank, and for the country, as the transaction could
have opened the door for other Icelandic lenders and more
regular funding by the sovereign.
Only this week, Islandsbanki was assigned a BB+ rating by
S&P. The bank was created in October 2008 when it acquired more
than ISK900bn (about 5.8bn) in loans - originally valued at a
47% discount - from the estate of Glitnir Bank.
"The pricing was slightly outside what Arion Banki was
willing to accept and the issuer has decided to take a step back
and will monitor the market," a banker said. "Arion Banki has
alternative sources of funding and a maturity profile that is
extremely long and therefore does not need to come to market
now."
He added that investor feedback otherwise had been solid and
that the trade had received good traction during the roadshow.
The transaction from the issuer formerly known as Kaupthing
Bank would have been its first wholesale deal in a major
currency in six years and a stern test of investor appetite for
risky bank debt.
Having let its banks fail in 2008, the country is still
facing several law suits, and that could have played a part in
investor sentiment towards the credit. Many accounts have
stopped covering the country's banks and the deal would have
been relatively small, which could also have impacted pricing.
Arion, rated BB+ by S&P, houses all of Kaupthing's domestic
assets, and according to its January 2014 investor presentation
has a Core Tier 1 ratio of 19.5% - a level that would typically
put investors at ease.
However, an investor said the deal size was expected at
200m-300m - small for the market, but sizable in the context
of Arion. "It's big given their balance sheet is only 6bn and
they make a small profit a year," he said.
While no official guidance had been released, the leads were
looking at various data points, including where Iceland is
trading and where peripheral banks tend to price versus their
sovereigns.
Iceland has two dollar issues. Its 2016s were trading in the
high 100s over swaps, while its 2022s were in the low 200s. As a
broad rule, peripheral banks tend to trade around 100bp back of
their sovereign. That would have put fair value around the low
300s, although Iceland deals are in dollars and euros would be
tighter.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)