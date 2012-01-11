By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 10 The New York state's
financial regulator is probing several large banks, including
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc, on whether
they overcharged customers on force-place insurance, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The probe centers on so-called force-place insurance --
where the loan servicer steps in and buys an insurance policy in
the event of a homeowner failing to keep up their insurance
premiums -- an increasingly common practice, the source said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co are
among the other major banks involved in the inquiry by the
office of Benjamin Lawsky, the superintendent of New York
State's Department of Financial Services, the source said.
Lawsky's office has been probing banks and insurance
companies on whether they are overcharging on forced place
insurance, the source, who declined to be named as the matter
was private, said.
Lawsky was formerly an official in the New York State
Attorney General's Office under Andrew Cuomo, now the state's
governor.
In the State Attorney General's Office, Lawsky was involved
in other probes of banks, including a high-profile investigation
of the U.S. student loan industry.
The present probe would look into whether policies being
taken up by the investigated banks were issued by their own
affiliates. Kickbacks between unrelated companies would also
face scrutiny, according the source.
An important focus for the probe will be the potential
conflict at Bank of America involving a unit called Balboa
Insurance that it owned until last year, the source said.
A Bank of America spokesperson declined to comment on the
investigation but said it is the bank's policy to cooperate with
regulatory investigations.
The investigation will also probe JPMorgan because in recent
years the bank held a small financial stake in an insurance
company called Assurant on behalf of its clients, the source
said.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan could not be reached for
a comment outside of normal business hours.
The Office of the Superintendent Of New York State's
Department Of Financial Services could not be reached
immediately for a comment.
