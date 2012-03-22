(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, March 22 French financial markets watchdog AMF has fined Societe Generale and BNP Paribas 500,000 euros ($659,500) each for failing to ensure confidentiality of information when testing investor interest in bond sales made by Saint-Gobain and Schneider in 2009.

The two banks said on Thursday they had yet to decide whether they would appeal against the AMF decision.

The AMF announced the sanctions on its website on Wednesday evening. It said the banks did not comply with the obligation to inform investors of the privileged nature of the information exchanged ahead of the bond issues as they did not draw "surveillance lists" to prevent it being circulated.

The watchdog also fined Allianz Global Investors France 150,000 euros and one of its portfolio managers 10,000 euros for using the information in trades on Schneider Electric debt.

"We are acknowledging this decision, reviewing it and retaining the right to appeal it," a BNP spokeswoman said, adding that the case was one of "administrative error" and that measures had been taken to see it would not happen again.

A Societe Generale spokesman said the bank was "reviewing its options."

A spokesman for Allianz Global Investors declined to comment. ($1=0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)