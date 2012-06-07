COPENHAGEN, June 7 Cannon fire shattered the peace of a cool summer evening as more than 500 bankers arrived at Denmark's Elsinore castle, the setting of Shakespeare's great tragic drama Hamlet.

"That is a greeting. It's not a war," a guide in Renaissance costume reassured members and guests of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) - a lobby for the bankers who have drawn constant fire in almost five years of financial crisis.

One minor character in Hamlet famously proclaims that "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark".

But it was the euro zone's struggle for survival that preoccupied the bankers, investors and regulators dining at the fortress, which broods over a strait separating Denmark from Sweden - two EU nations steadfastly outside the currency bloc.

For the elite of world banking at the dinner marking the start of the IIF's 2012 conference, one aim takes priority over all others. "First and foremost, we have got to save the euro," Koos Timmermans, vice chairman for Dutch bank ING, told Reuters.

How to clear the dark clouds hanging over Europe - Greece's potential exit from the common currency and Spain's deepening banking troubles - is dominating conversation at the conference in Copenhagen and the opening dinner at the castle 50 km (30 miles) to the north, which is known to Danes as Kronborg.

"The atmosphere here is as unemotional and sober as the Scandinavian countries usually are. It's surprising, because Europe is burning," said a German investment banker.

BLACK HUMOUR

As the tension grows, black humour has helped to take the edge off the conference's dark atmosphere. "My timing might be perfect," former Deutsche Bank boss Josef Ackermann joked at Wednesday's dinner in his honour, hours after he stepped down as IIF chairman.

"I think you will have other challenges ahead of you," said Ackermann, who played a leading role in negotiating a huge writeoff of privately-held Greek government debt this year.

Much of the small-talk among the delegates is about this summer's packed sporting calendar including the London Olympics and the European soccer championships. But this is quickly extinguished by serious talk about saving the euro zone.

Many admit bankers are largely to blame for the financial crisis of 2008/09 but say a political solution is needed for the euro zone's problems. Ultimate power to resolve this crisis rests with Europe's elected leaders, they say, in particular German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Pressure is building on Germany, which funds the bulk of euro zone rescues, and on Merkel who is pushing hard for government austerity, prompting concern this will stifle the push for economic recovery and future growth.

"Angela Merkel is getting increasingly isolated," Hans Humes, president and CIO of Greylock Capital Management, said on sidelines of the conference. "There's a little tone deafness among the Germans' thinking... and this unrelenting (focus on) austerity, which doesn't necessarily work."

The diners in the castle's great hall were serenaded by American soprano Alyson Cambridge singing George Gershwin's operatic classic "Summertime and the Livin' is Easy". However, this summer promises a tough few months.

Greeks vote on June 17 in their second election in a few weeks in the hope of breaking a political deadlock which is threatening the country's future in the euro. Bankers also dare to hope that a summit of European leaders in Brussels at the end of this month will thrash out measures to ease the crisis.

However, Europe is losing crucial economic momentum by having a country-by-country banking system, so a form of banking union would be a step in the right direction, bankers said.

This could include a single European deposit guarantee plan to reassure savers in Greece, Spain and elsewhere and stop them withdrawing their cash. Progress on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc's new bailout fund, could also help to restore calm.

Spain is the biggest immediate problem, with the IIF warning that it could be heading for five years of recession. Most believe some kind of bailout for Madrid is inevitable.

"What they might need is support on the banking side," said Anders Borg, Sweden's finance minister. "This is not a fiscal basket case, it's a country with a problem in its banking sector so let's try to help them out on that issue."

Modifying Hamlet's most famous quote, Ackermann said bankers assessing the crisis in Greece had asked "To do or not to do?". They now face soul-searching on the role they could play in saving the euro - or putting the project out of its misery.

HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint, who took over the IIF hotseat from Ackermann, summed up. "The challenges we are facing today are immense, the solutions are neither obvious nor without risk," he said. (Additional reporting by Mette Fraende, Kathrin Jones and Johan Ahlander, editing by Sinead Cruise and David Stamp)