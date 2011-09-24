(Updates with confirmation)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Douglas Flint, the chairman
of European banking powerhouse HSBC (HSBA.L), will take over as
chairman of the Institute of International Finance next year,
the global bank lobby's current chairman said on Saturday.
Flint has been chairman of HSBC, Europe's biggest bank,
since December. He was promoted to chairman from finance
director after a boardroom takeover battle last year led to the
departure of the bank's then-CEO and Chairman Stephen Green.
The IIF represents and lobbies for over 450 banks and other
financial firms across more than 70 countries. The IIF's
chairman, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) CEO Josef Ackermann,
confirmed the succession plan at the group's annual meeting.
The IIF has played a significant role representing banks in
talks about rescuing Greece, helping get the private sector to
agree to take a 21 percent loss on their holdings of Greek
government bonds. But that deal has not been finalized, and
some expect the bondholders, notably European banks, will have
to agree to a bigger loss.
At HSBC, Flint spends much of his time on regulatory
issues, leaving day-to-day operations to the bank's chief
executive, Stuart Gulliver. That is likely to complement his
role as head of the IIF, where much of the debate surrounds the
rapidly changing -- and tougher -- regulatory landscape for
banks around the world.
Flint joined HSBC as finance director in 1995 and in his 15
years in that role built up a reputation as an expert on
complex accounting issues and a straight-talking and reliable
voice on regulation.
Seen as a safe pair of hands and far removed from the flash
world of investment banking, the 56-year old has urged greater
regulator coordination and said the quality of supervision
needs to improve.
