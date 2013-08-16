* Lack of rules stops banks from issuing senior debt
* Asset-liability mismatch has increased fourfold since 2002
* Spike in interbank rates adds to the trouble
By Manju Dalal
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - A spike in short-term lending
rates is exposing a potentially dangerous funding mismatch in
India's banking system.
Three-month interbank rates have spiked from 8.11% to 10.87%
since July 15 as the Reserve Bank of India has tightened
liquidity to support the rupee. Coupled with rules limiting
access to long-term funding, the move is adding to pressure on
banks that rely heavily on short-term borrowing.
India's Banking Regulation Act, 1949, does not explicitly
allow Indian banks to issue senior bonds, leaving many
institutions deprived of a major source of long-term funding.
Some Indian lenders have circumvented this grey area by
issuing senior bonds through their offshore branches, or won
special exemptions, but many banks have never attempted to sell
senior unsecured debt in the rupee market.
"Indian regulation is completely silent on the senior bond
concept," said Atul Joshi, managing director and CEO of India
Ratings and Research, the Indian arm of Fitch.
Sources aware of the situation said that the central bank
had previously rebuffed approaches from banks looking to issue
senior bonds without an "explicit" mention in the legislation.
An RBI official did not respond to queries from IFR ahead of
press time.
The absence of this long-term funding tool, however, is
adding to a growing asset-liability mismatch reminiscent of the
situation that brought down banks like Northern Rock and Lehman
Brothers during the financial crisis.
SHORT-TERM RELIANCE
While Indian lenders have prioritised long-term lending in
recent years, almost half of all bank funding matures in one
year or less.
The net short-term liabilities of government-owned banks
equal 17.5% of their total assets, according to an India Ratings
report in May, citing March 2012 data. That funding gap had
widened from 4% of total assets in March 2002, leaving banks
exposed to higher money market rates at a time when the central
bank has been reducing liquidity to support the currency.
Three mid-sized state-owned lenders - Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank
and Central Bank of India - had net one-year liabilities that
exceeded the available pool of liquid assets on their balance
sheets as of March 31 2012, the rating agency said.
The RBI, known for its conservative stance, has time and
again cautioned banks on matching their assets and liabilities,
but has failed to prevent a build-up in short-term liabilities
even as the maturity of their assets becomes longer.
Joshi at India Ratings believes the banking system is
becoming more dependent on short-term funding, noting that
liabilities due in one year or less now equal 48% of total bank
liabilities.
"Indian banks were net lenders in the early 2000s, but, now,
they fund over 8% of their liabilities (as of March 2012) using
RBI's liquidity adjustment facility and CDs," said Joshi.
The outstanding amount from the liquidity adjustment
facility window, a barometer of money supply conditions in the
economy, remains far above the RBI's comfort zone.
LONG-TERM FUNDING
Indian banks are facing further pressure to lend at longer
tenors to help the government meet an ambitious infrastructure
investment target of US$1trn in the five-year plan ending 2017.
The plan calls for nearly half of that total to be funded
through the private sector, including banks - split roughly into
US$150bn of equity capital and about US$350bn of debt.
In that context, bankers say allowing banks to issue senior
bonds may be a far easier solution than reining in credit growth
or courting long-term deposits.
Existing rules allow Indian banks to issue only two types of
long-term bonds - capital qualifying bonds (Tier 1 and Tier 2
securities) and infrastructure bonds equal to the sizes of their
infrastructure assets.
The implementation of Basel III rules and loss-absorption
requirements are complicating efforts to issue more subordinated
debt, while bankers say infrastructure bonds come with too many
strings attached.
Long-term infrastructure bonds were introduced a few years
ago, but most banks have yet to use the format. Rules require
issuers to maintain a minimum balance of the underlying
infrastructure assets for the maturity period, while bankers
believe the cost of issuance will also be high due to the
perceived risks in the Indian infrastructure sector.
Regulators have granted some exemptions to the
infrastructure asset requirement in the past, allowing banks
such as IDBI to issue senior unsecured debt.
Long-term senior unsecured bonds, however, could reduce
funding costs for other banks that are heavily reliant on
expensive bulk deposits and CDs, indirectly helping improve
their capital adequacy ratios.
Market players say Indian banks could look at senior
unsecured tenors of over 15 years. Such long-term funding will
improve ratings and attract lower risk weightings, resulting in
better capital ratios.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Steve Garton)