Oct 23 At least nine banks face probes by the U.S. Department of Justice into their sales of mortgage-backed securities as part of an effort by the task force that reached the $13 billion agreement with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial Times reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the banks include Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc , Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS, and Wells Fargo & Co .

Document requests and discussions between the banks and government have picked up recently after Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney-general, indicated publicly that more mortgage-backed security lawsuits were coming by the end of the year, the FT said.

Most of the probes are looking for civil violations for allegedly misleading buyers of residential mortgage-backed security, not criminal sanctions, the paper said.

Morgan Stanley faces a civil investigation by the Northern District of California and state attorneys, while RBS is under investigation by the US attorney's office in Massachusetts, the FT said. ()

Credit Suisse faces separate probes by Colorado and New Jersey, the paper added.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn and Colorado are investigating Citigroup, and UBS, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo are under investigation by other US attorneys' offices, it said.

JPMorgan has reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S. Justice Department and other government agencies to settle investigations into bad mortgage loans the bank sold to investors before the financial crisis.