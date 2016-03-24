March 24 Survey by industry analytics firm
Coalition based on banks' public disclosures and independent
research:
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc kept top spot for a second
straight with the highest revenue from commodities trading in
2015 out of the world's 12 largest investment banks
* JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc shared
joint second
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley
and BNP Paribas were placed fourth to sixth
* Last month, Coalition said revenue from trading fixed
income, currencies and commodities, known as FICC, fell 9
percent in 2015 hit by regulatory changes and a downturn in raw
materials prices
* Other banks in the survey included: Deutsche Bank
, Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS
, HSBC and Societe Generale
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)