By Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 17 Bank customers. They aren't what
they used to be.
That at least is the message coming out from investment
banks, who say they want to cut the number of clients they have
because a lot of them aren't profitable.
At many investment banks the top 100 clients can account for
40 percent of revenues and the top 1,000 may contribute more
than 80 percent of income, leaving thousands of smaller
customers who contribute little revenue but suck up resources
and capital.
"A major challenge is finding a way to reprice or find a
cheaper operating model for a long tail of smaller clients,"
said Roger Rudisuli, a partner in McKinsey's corporate and
investment banking practice in New York.
Investment banks are taking a more forensic and hard-nosed
approach to clients - typically small and large companies - due
to a more difficult trading, economic and regulatory landscape
and a shift from an obsession with revenues to profitability. It
is prompting firms to cut customers loose.
Deutsche Bank's new CEO John Cryan plans to axe
about half his investment bank's clients, or in his language,
"off-board" them.
"In global markets and global transaction banking we expect
to off-board about half of the current list of clients as the
economic returns in these relationships are inadequate to us,"
Cryan told analysts two weeks ago as part of his bank's revival
plan.
He said 80 percent of the investment bank's income came from
30 percent of clients.
Deutsche is not alone. Standard Chartered's new CEO
Bill Winters this month said he is addressing a similar
challenge.
"We will systematically, client by client, blocking and
tackling, discuss with the clients the profitability challenge
we have," Winters said.
In some cases "we'll be in a position where we're forced to
exit those client relationships. We'll do that thoughtfully, but
deliberately," he said.
While some banks have been quietly shedding clients for
several years, the pressure to be ruthless appears to be
intensifying.
HSBC's investment bank dropped 275
clients from its roughly 4,000 main client groups between 2011
and June this year, when it said it was gearing up to cut
700-950 more, or a quarter of its main clients.
Investment banks' change of tone towards clients is part of
a broader shift across all areas of banking to close operations
that are risky, unprofitable or lack scale.
HSBC's attempt to simplify and cut costs has seen it sell or
close dozens of businesses across retail and commercial banking,
leaving it with 44 million fewer customers than it had just four
years ago.
TOO RISKY, TOO COSTLY
At investment banks, there are two reasons for the cull of
clients - conduct and capital.
Banks continue to cut customers where there are compliance
risks regarding sanctions or anti-money laundering rules in the
wake of massive fines on banks for any breaches.
Separately, investment banks are dropping customers because
new rules require them to hold more capital, which raises the
costs of handling many trades.
A repurchase or 'repo' trade, for example, used to be a low
cost transaction carried out by banks daily for dozens of
customers. Under new rules a bank may need to hold five times
more capital for the trade - making it unprofitable unless
charges rise or it gets clients to take more products, which
Deutsche Bank is trying to do.
The changes have prompted many big companies to reduce the
number of banks they have a relationship with, possibly from a
handful to two or three banks, who access more of the client's
wallet as a result.
The shift also raises the threat of 'adverse selection',
where banks that are worst at assessing clients may be left with
the least profitable customers, bankers and analysts said.
That is encouraging banks to improve their scrutiny of what
clients do, which many bankers admit has been lacking in the
past.
One senior investment banker, who asked not to be named,
said his staff now had to break out time spent on each client
and product every week, and the bank had dropped clients where
it was spending too much time for too little revenue.
Estimating costs typically proves most difficult, as it
needs to include not just sales, research and trading, but also
a share of middle and back-office operations and the cost of
capital the client uses.
"The first challenge is having good information, but
sometimes the bigger challenge is making sure the people on the
floor in New York or London implement it. There's a cultural
change that is needed," said McKinsey's Rudisuli.
Banks tread carefully to handle unwanted clients. Rudisuli
said most will try to reprice products or push them towards
lower cost options, such as an electronic trading platform, or
being handled by staff in lower cost locations.
"Clients can vote with their feet if they want to accept the
new pricing or not," he said.
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Susan
Fenton)