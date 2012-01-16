* Indirect links to sanctioned countries will cause
headaches for UK banks
* Regulators will look for nexus to Iran to determine
financial flows, experts say
* Stark change from time when business with Iran was seen as
lucrative
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Jan 16 Banks in Britain are poring
over relationships with financial partners in fear of falling
foul of fresh international sanctions against Iran.
As part of a dispute between Western powers over Iran's
nuclear programme, Britain has ordered its lenders to cut all
ties with the country.
Though UK banks largely ended their direct business with
Iran in the last decade, their so-called "correspondent banking"
relationships with banks who do still deal with Iran could cause
headaches for risk managers looking to save their employers a
visit from regulators.
Correspondent banks provide services for an overseas bank,
such as establishing accounts or clearing, giving the overseas
bank's customers access to an international network they might
not otherwise have.
Transactions involving banks in Eastern Europe, Turkey and
Germany have tended to attract more attention from regulators
looking for links to Iran, said Michael Zolandz, an attorney
with law firm SNR Denton in Washington who advises banks on
political and regulatory issues.
British banks will face scrutiny from regulators not only
for their own behaviour but for the behaviour of foreign banks
that they deal with.
"Most of the Iranian risk is really an interwoven or
interlocked risk," Zolandz said. "It's not like major financial
institutions are sitting on the other side of the table from
[Iranian banks]."
On November 21, in a coordinated action with the United
States and Canada, Britain ordered all financial institutions to
stop doing business with their Iranian counterparts, including
the Iranian central bank.
On New Year's Eve, President Barack Obama signed into law
new U.S. sanctions on Iran's Central Bank, that could penalise
anyone using the banking system to make payments for Iranian
crude. European Union diplomats have indicated they will soon
move toward an embargo of Iranian oil.
The sanctions are in response to a Nov. 8 United Nations
nuclear watchdog report which made detailed claims about Iran's
development of a nuclear weapon design. Iran says its nuclear
programme is peaceful and deplores sanctions.
A GAME CHANGE
Until financial sanctions against Iran came into force,
London was seen as a convenient transfer point for Iranian money
seeking to enter the United States, proving a lucrative business
for several major British banks.
In the last three years however, they have had to pay hefty
fines to American authorities as the U.S. government focused on
cutting off Iran's financial flows.
In 2009, Lloyds TSB told U.S. authorities that it
helped Iranians channel $300 million into the U.S. between 2001
and 2004, in violation of trade sanctions, and performed a
similar service for Sudan until 2007.
The bank paid a $350 million fine, and Credit Suisse,
Barclays and RBS have each paid hundreds of
millions in fines to resolve similar cases.
"They were after that deal, and someone obviously didn't
particularly think the downside risk of enforcement was that
great," said Michael P. Malloy, a former U.S. Treasury lawyer
who consults with banks on regulations.
Now, however, the extensive nature of the new sanctions - as
well as the piecemeal way in which they are being implemented in
similar but separate actions by the U.S., UK, and European Union
- has banks worried.
"Obviously, we're going to have to be more careful than the
previous regulatory framework expected us to be," said one risk
manager for a British bank.
World-Check, which is owned by Thomson Reuters, operates a
global risk database collating current information on sanctions
and changing regulations, and monitoring emerging risks.
John Solomon, director of threat finance research there,
said the company was approached by several clients after the
U.S. passed its Iran sanctions act in 2010. They were alarmed
and frustrated, he said, by the lack of information provided by
governments around the world to meet the due diligence standards
demanded by the new law.
"Governments have issued far-reaching sanctions that hold
businesses accountable for their indirect economic ties with
Iran, based on whether that nexus is knowable and in the public
domain," Solomon said. "This is a game change."
Outside of London, other banks in Europe are taking steps to
comply.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman said the bank decided in 2007 to
wind down its Iranian ties. The bank does have some
ongoing contracts with European and Asian firms that do business
in Iran that it is required to uphold, said the spokesman,
Ronald Weichert.
A Commerzbank spokesman wrote in an e-mail that
the bank decided in August 2007 "not to engage in any new
business related to Iran," and declined to comment on any older
Iran connections the bank might have.
Switzerland's Banque de Commerce et de Placements (BCP)
closed its Iranian accounts in July 2010, days after the U.S.
passed an act targeting foreign banks dealing with a slew of
banned Iranian entities.
PENALTIES?
The Western consensus against Iran, once spotty, has
strengthened and is unlikely to ebb, experts said, and the
tolerance for profiting from Iran has decreased in turn.
But banks will comply with regulations that limit their
business opportunities only if they face significant penalties
for not doing so, said Anthea Lawson, who heads the banks and
corruption campaign at Global Witness, a watchdog that aims to
fight corruption by enforcing rules on money laundering.
"Sanctions get slapped on all the time, but they have to be
made meaningful with penalties for those who are not enforcing
them," Lawson said. "I do not sense a broad change toward really
getting to grips with ensuring that this is enforced."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Graff)