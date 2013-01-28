* International lenders hold key to Irish banking recovery
* ECB has rejected Ireland's preferred proposal to
reschedule bank debt
* Solution for loss-making tracker mortgages put on
back-burner
* Next stress tests to use less severe model for mortgage
losses
By Laura Noonan and Padraic Halpin
LONDON/DUBLIN Jan 28 Ireland's banking recovery
could yet be derailed by its international creditors.
The European Central Bank's refusal so far to give Dublin
any relief on the 30-billion euro cost of bailing out Anglo
Irish Bank is a major setback for government ambitions to exit
an EU-IMF bailout this year and give the euro zone its first
post-crisis success story.
The failure to agree a deal on Anglo Irish also overshadows
the country's banks.
Nearly all nationalised in the wake of a property crash and
with their liabilities guaranteed by taxpayers, the fortunes of
Ireland's lenders are tied to the state and they need Dublin to
strike a deal with the ECB to ensure they too can make a return
to full market funding.
"The country is crying out for progress on a deal," said
Jeremy Masding, CEO of rescued mortgage lender permanent tsb.
"That would give a huge boost to the country's confidence."
As reported by Reuters, the ECB rejected Ireland's preferred
solution for restructuring the cost of propping up Anglo Irish
because it amounted to "monetary financing" of the government.
Under the current arrangement, Dublin must pay 3.1 billion
euros a year until 2023 to service a promissory note it issued
to underwrite Anglo Irish. Finance Minister Michael Noonan had
proposed converting the note into long-term government bonds
that would be taken up by the Irish Central Bank.
Ireland's creditors at the EU, the ECB and the IMF have also
shelved a parallel plan to rid the Irish banks of loss-making
mortgages that track the ECB borrowing rate, three sources close
to the talks have told Reuters.
A deal on these tracker loans, which was meant to be part of
the overall deal on Anglo Irish, would have given a huge boost
to the local banking sector. Tracker mortgages typically charge
an interest rate of about 1.8 percent - below the 3-4 percent
banks pay to fund themselves in the market.
The proposal to remove about 36 billion euros of such
tracker loans from Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and
permanent tsb and put them in to a separate vehicle has
been abandoned, amid disagreement over how to value the
mortgages and fund their removal.
"The technical paper is dead, and it's not coming back,"
said one source.
Neither AIB nor permanent tsb would say how much their
tracker books were costing them. Goodbody's Stockbrokers in
Dublin has estimated that AIB was losing about 400 million euros
annually on its 17.7 billion euros portfolio of trackers.
Permanent tsb has a 22.5 billion euros book of trackers,
suggesting a higher annual cost.
Irish officials are scrambling to come up with a fresh
proposal on the Anglo bill that will be palatable to the ECB.
But a deal on the tracker mortgages looks more remote, with
officials aiming to resolve them as part of efforts to have
Europe's permanent bailout fund, the ESM, take over its equity
stakes in bailed-out banks.
The possibility of the ESM taking over Irish bank stakes
looks slim, however, as European states start to back away from
a June 2012 pledge to deal with bank legacy costs.
For permanent tsb, a return to profitability will only be
possible once its tracker mortgages, which account for 68
percent of its overall lending book, are removed.
"Certainly until that happens we're looking at significant
losses as a result of legacy lending issues for some years to
come," said Masding, who took over as CEO last year after more
than two decades with Britain's Barclays.
LIFE AFTER CRISIS
Just as Ireland is the posterboy for sovereign austerity, so
its banks have started showing that there is life after crisis.
Bank of Ireland, 15 percent state-owned, has been
leading the charge, issuing an 1 billion euro covered bond late
last year, and then getting new investors to buy a 1 billion
euro contingent convertible bond from the state in January.
The more challenged AIB, which is 99.8 percent
state-owned, followed up with a 500 million euro covered bond
sold this week that was more than four times oversubscribed.
Banks are also upping their lending targets with KBC Ireland
planning to roll out a branch network in Ireland, despite having
to cough up 400 million euro to cover losses for 2008 to 2012.
The latest data from the Central Bank on mortgage arrears
shows that while one in nine are still more than three months in
arrears, the pace of deterioration is abating with a 6.3 percent
increase in the third quarter compared to a 7.1 percent rise in
the second quarter.
And while property prices outside the capital are still
falling, sellers of Dublin real estate and loans say the market,
already down 60 percent since the boom, has improved.
One vendor said he turned down an offer of 24 million euros
for a property in Dublin's financial district late last year and
got an offer of 28 million five weeks later.
"People who waved goodbye to Ireland in 2010 are now getting
back in, they're afraid they're missing it," he said.
But a failure to get a reduction on the cost of bailing out
Anglo Irish, currently equivalent to nearly a fifth of Ireland's
annual economic output, could sap momentum.
Irish voters, fed up at having to swallow higher taxes and
spending cuts to help pay for the banks, had been assured of a
deal and if none materialises, the government could struggle to
survive long enough to push through further austerity this year.
"If it doesn't happen, the oxygen would be sucked out of
some of the buoyancy," said John Reynolds, head of KBC Ireland
and president of the Irish Banking Federation.
"Doggedness and stamina do need periodic injections of oxygen."
STRESS TESTS
Another potential problem looming for Irish banks is the
next round of stress tests, set for this autumn.
With the domestic economy still shrinking and mortgage
arrears much higher than anyone expected, the banks may require
additional capital.
The central bank will consider an array of factors before
deciding if the three active Irish banks, which have so far
swallowed 28 billion euros in state cash, need more.
On the negative side, are the tracker mortgages, weak loan
demand and a high cost of funding.
On the plus side, the banks have largely managed to sell off
assets at better prices than those envisaged in the 2011 stress
tests and Finance Minister Noonan has said he will start winding
down the state guarantee of bank liabilities from March.
As fears of a banking Armageddon abate, the state guarantee
has become an expensive add-on for Irish banks, costing them a
total of 2.6 billion euros as of the middle of last year.
Crucially, this year's stress tests will also use a less
severe model for mortgage losses, a central bank source said.
U.S. consultants Blackrock, which oversaw the 2011 stress
tests, controversially assumed all borrowers in negative equity
defaulted and repossessions ensued.
"We're looking at a different way of doing the modelling,"
said the source, adding that the central bank may focus more on
unemployment as an indicator of likely losses.
There is a reluctance however to say the worst is over.
"When it comes to the broader economic environment, mortgage
portfolios, other portfolios - none of us know how that's going
to play out," said Nigel Greenwood, Standard & Poor's financial
services director.
"This is a journey that started way back in 2008 and
unfortunately it's a long journey."