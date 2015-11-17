TEL AVIV Nov 17 Israel's banking regulator has drafted a plan that aims to increase competition in credit cards by easing the licensing process for companies that operate them.

Under pressure from households and small businesses for cheaper credit, a government-appointed committee in June began looking at ways to spur competition in the banking system. One measure under consideration is to separate credit card companies from the banks in Israel.

The regulator's new policy, for example, would remove a ban on foreign private equity funds controlling credit card companies in Israel.

"The banking supervision department is taking steps to increase competition in the area of payment cards and in the area of credit," Supervisor of Banks Hedva Ber said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This process will make it possible for additional parties from Israel and abroad to enter the merchant acquiring and credit cards market, benefiting households and small and medium businesses."

The Bank of Israel's banking supervision department also plans to create a new supervisory tier that will look after financial entities that do not receive deposits but are important to the stability of the financial system.

It will be a more lenient supervisory regime than for the banks, Ber said.

The Bank of Israel said the banking supervision department would determine the criteria for approving investors interested in purchasing the credit card companies if the plan to separate them from banks goes ahead.

Technological barriers to connecting to the domestic card systems would also be removed.

Certain regulations for companies owning credit card companies will be eased. This will make it possible to control a credit card company directly or indirectly, through certain corporate structures that in the past were prohibited.

Entities operating in the field can submit comments until Dec. 15, after which the measures will receive final approval from bank supervisor. (Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)