* Leumi Q3 net profit down 74 pct to 155 mln shekels

* Hapoalim net profit falls 9 pct to 471 mln shekels

* Discount Bank profit 121 mln shekels vs 284 mln

* Fist Intl Bank profit 21 mln shekels vs 129 mln

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 30 Four of Israel's top banks reported lower quarterly net profit in the wake of a weakening economy and declining financial markets in Israel and abroad, but the results were not as bad as had been feared.

"The results of the four banks ... indicate a slowdown in economic activity as reflected in a jump in the level of credit losses," IBI Investment House analyst Adi Scop said on Wednesday.

Leumi, the largest bank in terms of assets, reported a 74 percent slide in third-quarter net profit due to the impact of weak stock markets on its securities portfolio and higher credit loss provisions.

But the 155 million shekel ($41 million) profit was better than what it had estimated two weeks ago it would report. Shares in Leumi were up 1.7 percent to 10.29 shekels at midday.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by market value and outstanding credit, reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly net profit, citing higher financing expenses and credit loss provisions but beat analysts' estimates.

Brokerage Clal Finance raised its rating for Hapoalim following the results to "outperform" from "market weight".

Hapoalim and No.4 bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, which reported a 23 percent rise in net profit on Monday, were the only major banks that did not issue profit warnings.

Hapoalim's shares were up 1.2 percent to 12.03 shekels.

Net profit at Hapoalim was 471 million shekels, compared with 518 million in the year earlier period and a Reuters' poll forecast of 428 million.

Hapoalim's adjusted net profit was 560 million shekels, Clal analyst Yuval Ben Zeev said.

"The results stand out for the good in comparison with Leumi with nice results in the bank's net core activities," he said.

HAPOALIM CUSHIONS FOR ROUGH TIMES

The bank said its credit loss charges grew to 498 million shekels from 290 million due to declines in the value of collateral and an increase in credit risk.

"We believe Hapoalim is preparing itself for more difficult times and is provisioning conservatively and beyond what is necessary now," Ben Zeev said.

Financing income before the provision fell to 1.75 billion shekels from 2.053 billion due to the negative adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments and from financing expenses related to hedging of investments overseas. By contrast, profit from regular financing activity increased.

Scop said Hapoalim's results were better than the others mainly because of lower exposure to investments in Europe. Its securities portfolio is mostly invested in Israeli government bonds while Leumi has more international exposure, he said.

Nevertheless, "Leumi has an advantage over the others in its quality loan portfolio," Scop said. "Although this quarter Leumi has a weak report in comparison with its competitors, in the scenario of a recession we believe Leumi will benefit from a lower (credit loss) provision."

Leumi had warned it would post net profit of 50 million to 100 million shekels due to an accounting provision to reflect a fall in the price of shares it holds, particularly mobile phone operator Partner Communications.

Its financing income fell to 1.692 billion shekels from 1.846 billion and its credit loss charge jumped to 378 million shekels from 46 million.

Been Zeev also raised his rating for Leumi to "outperfrom" from "market weight" saying the shares were cheap.

Israel Discount Bank, the No.3 bank, had net profit of 121 million shekels, down sharply from 284 million a year earlier, but slightly above the 100 million it had estimated two weeks ago.

First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, posted quarterly net profit of 21 million shekels compared with 129 million a year earlier as its credit loss charge doubled and as weak equity markets weighed on its securities portfolio. ($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer)