WASHINGTON May 15 Finter Bank Zurich has agreed to pay $5.4 million as part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice over tax-related offenses.

Finter Bank Zurich is the third Swiss bank to come to terms with the U.S. government under a voluntary program to avoid prosecution over helping Americans evade taxes. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Will Dunham)