* IMF analysts report highlights Italian hurdles
* Bank of Italy fosters securitisation and bad bank talks
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - International Monetary Fund
economists have joined the debate on how to solve the Italian
banking system's bad debt burden, publishing a report on
possible exit strategies over the weekend.
Developing a market for restructuring debt or distributing
losses is vital, IMF analysts Kenneth Kang and Nadege Jassaud
warned, in a country where non-performing loans trapped on bank
balance sheets have topped 330bn. More than half of that is
long-defunct credit.
"Defaulted NPLs do not generate interest revenues, yet
require funding at market rates, tie up staff resources and
capital," the report said.
"By weighing on bank valuation, they also raise the cost of
funding and leave banks vulnerable to shocks," it added.
Despite this, Italian lenders have generally held on to
their NPLs due to a mix of tax and legal disincentives to
restructure, write-off or sell delinquent debt, the authors
said.
The judicial system is also incredibly inefficient, they
said. It takes more than six years on average to write off a bad
loan, recognising losses and slashing its value, and more than
seven years to complete a bankruptcy procedure. Foreclosing real
estate collateral takes about three years.
Tweaks to insolvency rules in the past two years have partly
allowed out-of-court restructuring, facilitating debt for equity
swaps and less time-consuming accords between debtors and
creditors. But they fell short of substantially cutting the
number of court cases - 9.7m in 2012 - that arose from the
doubling of defaults between 2007 and 2013, the report said.
Stricter loan loss provisioning and simpler insolvency and
foreclosure rules could help Italian lenders finally strip bad
loans from their balance sheets, distributing the risk to other
market players, the report said.
Passing NPLs to asset managers would squeeze the gap between
the banks' valuations and the market's valuations of these
assets and allow sales, it said.
THE SECURITISATION ROUTE
The authors see securitisation as one way of addressing the
bad debt problem.
"Building on efforts to promote high-quality securitisation,
the Italian NPL ABS market could provide another channel for
offloading distressed assets," they said.
The NPL ABS market has died out after the last financial
crisis, but was used successfully in the previous recessions
between 1996 and 2000, they noted. As much as 50% of Italian ABS
issued in 2000 was for NPL disposal.
"Both banks and asset managers would benefit from a liquid
secondary market outlet," they said, and "applying the same
reporting standards for HQS to NPL securitisation could support
the development of the high-yield, risky end of the market."
BAD BANK DILEMMA
The paper comes at a time when Italian policymakers are
tangled in thorny discussions over possible public intervention
to soothe the NPL issue.
That could be through establishing a bad bank, through state
guarantees on NPL securitisation, or maybe the two options
together, as comments by the Italian central bank's governor
Ignazio Visco suggest.
"Public guarantees on activities deriving from NPL disposals
would create more favourable conditions to develop a private NPL
market," Visco said at an industry event on Saturday.
Creating entities to store NPLs could take two different
forms: semi-public - benefiting from some degree of
participation by governments or by the EU - and private.
While the Bank of Italy seems to have thrown its weight
behind the former, the country's two largest lenders, UniCredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo, have already expressed their preference for
separate, market-based bad banks.
The two banks announced in April last year they would bundle
their common bad loans into a vehicle that would effectively be
owned by private equity firms KKR and Alvres & Marsal.
The new entity, which the two banks are looking to make
operational this year, would initially restructure 2bn of
loans, equal to 1.5% of gross NPLs of both banks, according to
the IMF report.
But in the future, it could be open to other banks that have
common exposures, they said.
This solution would exclude any public support.
UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday the
group will stick to its solo strategy. The plan for a public bad
bank is a long way off, he said.
"We are already advancing on our own, and will not be
particularly interested [in the plan]," either for selling or
buying NPL portfolios, he said. The bank announced the sale of
its bad debt unit and a 2.4bn of NPLs to Fortress Investment
Group, yesterday, bringing the amount of NPLs divested to 5bn
over a year, Ghizzoni said.
In June last year, UniCredit reported 81bn of non-core
assets, absorbing 2.7bn, or about 6%, of its capital.
The IMF analysts estimate that if the stock was sold, it
could release 1.6bn of capital, possibly generating 56bn of
new lending.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Julian
Baker)