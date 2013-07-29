BRIEF-Apex Development posts FY net profit of 61.9 mln baht
* FY net profit 61.9 million baht versus 65.6 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, July 29 There are no big banks included in the Bank of Italy's decision to extend a review of non-performing loans at 20 Italian lenders to the whole loan portfolio of eight of them, a source close to the situation said on Monday.
"There are none of the big banks," the source said.
* Board approved to revise proposals in relation to proposed non-public issuance of a share
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.