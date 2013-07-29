MILAN, July 29 The Bank of Italy has extended a review of non performing loans at 20 Italian banks to the whole loan book in the case of eight of the lenders, a document said on Monday.

"For 8 of the 20 groups examined the checks were extended to the entire loan portfolio, in some cases turning the inspection into a full-scope examination of the entire operational activity of the group," the Bank of Italy said in the document.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)