BRIEF-Apex Development posts FY net profit of 61.9 mln baht
* FY net profit 61.9 million baht versus 65.6 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 29 The Bank of Italy has extended a review of non performing loans at 20 Italian banks to the whole loan book in the case of eight of the lenders, a document said on Monday.
"For 8 of the 20 groups examined the checks were extended to the entire loan portfolio, in some cases turning the inspection into a full-scope examination of the entire operational activity of the group," the Bank of Italy said in the document.
* Board approved to revise proposals in relation to proposed non-public issuance of a share
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.