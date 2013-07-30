MILAN, July 30 The Bank of Italy's decision to
extend an inspection of bad loans to the entire loan book of
eight lenders was a planned move and was not the result of
problems emerging from previous checks, a Bank of Italy source
said on Tuesday.
"Such inspections are part of the monitoring plan for 2013,
approved in December 2012, and are of a routine nature," said
the source, who asked not to be named, adding that they were not
triggered by any need to dig deeper following the inspection of
the banks' provisioning activity.
A document seen by Reuters on Monday said the inspection
into asset quality at 20 lenders had been extended to the whole
loan book of eight of them. The original inspection was launched
in the autumn of 2012.
The document did not name the eight banks.
On Monday, ratings agency Fitch said Italian mid-sized banks
were likely to have to raise more equity to offset capital
pressures because of a deep economic downturn and rising bad
debts.
Italy's longest post-war recession has pushed bad loans
sharply higher among Italian banks and forced them to set aside
increasing amounts of cash to cover potential losses.
The latest data from the Italian banking association show
bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136
billion euros ($180 billion). By comparison, bad loans totalled
91 billion euros in January 2011.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes, Paola
Arosio and Alistair Lyon)