LONDON, Nov 16 Banks worldwide are shedding jobs as stricter regulations and euro zone worries take their toll on trading income and investment banking units. Many began outlining layoffs plans 18 months ago and are now cutting more deeply as they reassess their entire business to cope with tougher capital rules, while some are cutting because of acquisitions or mergers they are involved in. Switzerland's UBS in October added 10,000 job cuts to the 3,500 it had earmarked last year, after deciding to exit most of the rates and debt trading. Staff cuts announced since mid-2011 or reported to be in the works at major banks have now reached 158,000. Below are aggregates of various redundancy rounds. They are likely to be conservative figures, as not all banks have announced lay-offs publicly, and the number does not take into account smaller investment banks, boutiques and brokers. The data also shows the net job losses (or job additions) at these firms since the end of 2009, when the euro zone debt crisis began. Job cuts announced since 2011: 157,969 Jobs lost at these firms since end 2009: 167,216 Jobs created since 2009: 83,553 Net jobs lost since end 2009: 83,663 For a graphic on job losses at the top 10 investment bank since 2008, click here: link.reuters.com/zaq93t BANK Cut plans* Total staff** HSBC 30,000 267,000 BANK OF 30,000 272,594 AMERICA LLOYDS 15,000 95,975 UBS 13,500 63,745 ROYAL BANK OF 6,418 140,300 SCOTLAND UNICREDIT 6,150 157,190 ING 5,050 94,000 INTESA 5,000 97,144 SANPAOLO MONTE DEI 4,600 30,422 PASCHI DI SIENA CITIGROUP 4,500 262,000 MORGAN c.4,333 57,726 STANLEY BARCLAYS 3,922 139,000 CREDIT SUISSE 3,500 48,400 MIZUHO 3,000 56,109 ABN AMRO 2,700 23,863 DEUTSCHE BANK 2,400 100,654 CREDIT 2,350 87,451 AGRICOLE NORDEA 2,000 31,692 DANSKE BANK 2,000 20,997 BNP PARIBAS 1,769 198,423# SOCIETE 1,580 159,616# GENERALE BANK OF NEW 1,500 48,200 YORK MELLON RABOBANK 1,200 61,103 BANCO 1,120 18,981 POPOLARE NOMURA 1,100 27,168 GOLDMAN SACHS 1,000 32,600 JULIUS BAER 1,000 5,700## JPMORGAN 1,000 259,547 NATIXIS 277 20,451 *As announced by the firms in the past 18 months or confirmed by sources ** According to latest available figure from filings # latest available staff numbers date back to year end 2011 ##headcount number includes integration of Bank of America's international wealth management unit. Julius Baer said in October it would cut around 1,000 jobs following the acquisition. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jon Hemming)