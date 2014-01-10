Jan 9 The U.S. Justice Department plans
additional enforcement actions against banks that do not have
enough safeguards against money laundering, the acting head of
the department's criminal division said in an interview to the
Wall Street Journal.
"I think (banks) still need to do more," said Mythili Raman,
the acting assistant attorney general of the Justice
Department's Criminal Division.
"There's more (enforcement actions) to come, and that
suggests to me that there are still banks that haven't gotten
the message." ()
A federal judge on Wednesday approved an agreement between
JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. prosecutors to settle
charges that the bank violated anti-money laundering laws by
failing to alert authorities to warning signs its employees
encountered in dealings with convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard
Madoff.
Raman said the department was not looking for one-off
instances. "We need to show a willful violation of their duties
to ensure that there's an effective compliance program in
place."