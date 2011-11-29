* Says industry in Latin America grew in uneven manner
* Weaknesses include high borrowing costs, loan mix
* Report comes amid fears that credit bubble forming
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Taking on new risk now could
hamper the stability of Latin American banks, which have grown
stronger in recent years by charging high interest rates and
going slowly in financing investment and housing credit, the
World Bank said on Tuesday.
Banks in the region should expand cautiously in areas such
as financial inclusion -- reaching out to consumers who do not
use banks -- and financing small companies and homebuyers, the
World Bank said in a report.
Nations must boost bank oversight, enhance borrowers'
rights and develop better tools to fund long-term investment,
it added.
After decades of recurring instability in domestic markets,
prudent policy management in the largest Latin American
countries helped prevent the excesses that hampered the banking
systems of the world's richest nations. But an uneven business
model that overcharges borrowers and bets little on inclusion
could derail expansion, the report said.
"For years, Latin America put financial stability before
development. After all the progress that's been made, the
challenge is to come out with a more balanced model," Augusto
de la Torre, the World Bank's chief economist for the region,
who was responsible for the report, said in a phone interview.
The report comes as some investors fear red-hot growth in
lending in Brazil and other regional economies could be
souring. Lending, which more than doubled in Brazil as a
percentage of GDP over the past eight years, fueled torrid
growth last year but led to increased household and corporate
debt burdens, fueling concerns that a bubble could be forming
in the country's credit markets.
The need to grow during a downturn could lead some banks in
Latin America and the Caribbean to take on unnecessary risks,
the report said. Some investors fear a pullout from Latin
American by European banks that are struggling with a sovereign
debt crisis at home could encourage local groups to grab market
share.
"In such a volatile economic climate as today's, the
prudent thing seemingly would be to do very little," Pamela
Cox, the World Bank's vice president for Latin America and the
Caribbean, said in a statement.
Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private-sector
bank, recently bought the Chilean operations of HSBC Holdings
Plc (HSBA.L), which is exiting Chile. BTG Pactual [BTG.UL],
another Brazilian banking powerhouse, is in the process of
acquiring Chilean counterpart Celfin to grow in private banking
in that country.
Brazil, Colombia and other countries have taken measures
recently to restrain excessive credit growth. Such discipline
underscores the resilience of the region's financial system
amid a credit crisis in other parts of the world.
URGE FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
While Chile's banking system could be considered Latin
America's most developed, financial innovation is gradually
gaining steam in other countries like Mexico, Brazil and
Colombia, de la Torre said.
"In the case of Brazil, the country needs to get out from
the shortsightedness of the sector and develop more long-term
funding sources," he added.
Indeed, stability and resilience have come at the expense
of access and breadth, the World Bank report said.
Banks in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and other countries lend
substantially less than peers around the world and charge more.
They also disproportionately fund consumer loans over corporate
lending and are "particularly stingy" when it comes to mortgage
credit.
The World Bank's urging that Latin American banks embrace a
broader, more socially-engaged agenda comes as the financial
industry around the world is under attack for its role in the
global financial crisis.
Bankers in the United States, Britain and other
industrialized countries have been blamed for causing economic
crises by stepping up lending recklessly and lobbying for more
relaxed oversight.
In Latin America, where economic growth since 2006 has been
expanding at the fastest pace in more than three decades,
bankers have been the target of milder criticism.
"Now that the successes of (Latin America and the
Caribbean's) macro-financial stability are widely recognized
and tested, it is the right time to move forward with a broader
agenda," Cox said.
In recent years, consumer lending expanded in Latin America
and the Caribbean more than in other regions, the World Bank
report said. Yet growth in mortgage credit, at 14 percent in
the 2008-2009 period, has been the smallest compared with other
regions, it said.
Annual fees for checking accounts are double those in Asia
and seven times those in Eastern Europe.
"The development of the region's financial systems has been
significant but far from homogenous," said Arminio Fraga, a
former Brazilian central bank president who took part in the
report. "I have in the past emphasized the need for vigilance
regarding Brazil's fast growth in consumer credit."
