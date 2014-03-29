By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, March 28 A federal judge in Manhattan
has ruled that a group of international banks must face
complaints that they violated the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act by
manipulating yen-denominated interest rate benchmarks between
2006 and 2010.
In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels
also granted the banks' motion to dismiss related claims against
them for antitrust violations and unjust enrichment.
The banks, which included Mizuho Bank Ltd, JP
Morgan Chase & Co, Barclays Bank AG, UBS AG
and Citigroup Inc, were sued in 2012 for
allegedly manipulating rates that reflect interest on short-term
loans denominated in Japanese yen.
The interest rate benchmarks, used for pricing a wide array
of financial products, are set each day based on rates submitted
by banks as the prevailing market rates or the rates at which
they could borrow funds.
Lawyers for the banks could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The class action was filed on behalf of Jeffrey Laydon, a
Sanford, Florida man who said he suffered losses on futures
contracts that were manipulated by the banks.
According to the lawsuit, the banks deliberately and
systematically submitted false rates to the Japanese Bankers
Association and British Bankers Association, which set the
benchmark rates.
The rates involved were the Euroyen Tokyo Interbank Offered
Rate (TIBOR), the London Interbank Offered Rate for Japanese Yen
(Yen-LIBOR), and Euroyen TIBOR futures contracts.
More than a dozen banks and brokerage firms have been
investigated worldwide over alleged manipulation of Libor and
related benchmarks.
A Japanese investment banking unit of UBS in September was
ordered to pay a $100 million criminal fine after pleading
guilty to wire fraud for scheming to manipulate yen LIBOR to
benefit a senior trader's positions.
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc have
also reached settlements with authorities.
In his ruling, Daniels rejected the banks' argument that
Laydon did not have standing to sue under the Commodity Exchange
Act. That act gives plaintiffs standing to sue for manipulation
of a futures contract or the price of the commodity underlying
the contract, Daniels said.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has repeatedly
found that the Yen-LIBOR and Euroyen TIBOR are each a
"commodity" within the meaning of the Commodity Exchange Act,
Daniels said.
However, Daniels agreed with the banks' argument that Laydon
did not have standing to sue for antitrust violations. Although
Laydon alleged that he suffered net losses because of the banks'
rate rigging, the lawsuit "does not allege facts that
competition was harmed in any way," Daniels said.
Daniels also said the unjust enrichment claims fail because
Laydon failed to show any relationship between himself and the
banks or how the banks benefited at Laydon's expense.
The case is: Jeffrey Laydon et al v Mizuho Bank Ltd et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No
12-cv-3419
