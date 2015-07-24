By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 Twenty-two financial companies
that have served as primary dealers of U.S. Treasury securities
were sued in federal court on Thursday, in what was described as
the first nationwide class action alleging a conspiracy to
manipulate Treasury auctions that harmed both investors and
borrowers.
The State-Boston Retirement System, the pension fund for
Boston public employees, accused Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG
, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
UBS Group AG and 14 other defendants of illegally
trying to profit on the sale of Treasury bills, notes and bonds
at investors' expense.
According to the pension fund's complaint, filed in U.S.
District Court in New York, the banks used chat rooms, instant
messages and other means to swap confidential customer
information and coordinate trading strategies in the roughly
$12.5 trillion Treasury market.
This enabled the banks to inflate prices on Treasuries they
sold to investors in the pre-auction "when issued" market, and
deflate prices when they bought Treasuries to cover their
pre-auction sales, violating antitrust laws, according to the
complaint.
Primary dealers are the banks authorized to transact
directly with the Federal Reserve. They are big players in
Treasury bond auctions and act as market makers in the secondary
market.
The pension fund said its "expert economists" observed wide
gaps between when-issued and auction prices around December
2012, but that these gaps narrowed significantly as the U.S.
Department of Justice and other regulators began probing alleged
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate, a benchmark
used to set interest rates for trillions of dollars worth of
loans around the world.
"The only plausible explanation for the sharp break," the
fund said, "is that defendants felt the heat of the DOJ's
ongoing investigation into Libor, and ceased their efforts to
manipulate the Treasury securities market because defendants'
Treasury traders feared that they too would be prosecuted."
Media reports last month said the Justice Department was
also investigating possible collusion in Treasury auctions.
"The scheme harmed private investors who paid too much for
Treasuries, and it harmed municipalities and corporations
because the rates they paid on their own debt were also inflated
by the manipulation," Michael Stocker, a partner at Labaton
Sucharow, which represents State-Boston, said in an interview.
"Even a small manipulation in Treasury rates can result in
enormous consequences."
The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of investors
in Treasury securities, including futures and options, from 2007
to 2012, and unspecified triple damages.
Spokespeople for Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman, HSBC and UBS declined to comment. Other
banks had no immediate comment or were not reached.
The case is State-Boston Retirement System v Bank of Nova
Scotia et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 15-05794.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)