LONDON Aug 19 More than 2,400 former Lehman
Brothers bankers based in Britain will have their pensions paid
in full after winning a six-year battle to receive their money
from parts of the collapsed U.S. investment bank.
The remains of the bankrupt Lehman group will stump up 184
million pounds ($306 million) so the pensions can be paid in
full under a deal brokered by Britain's pensions regulator and
announced on Tuesday.
The deal works out at an average pension of 75,000 pounds
($124,700) for each of the 2,466 members of the scheme.
Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 in the
highest-profile failure of a bank during the financial crisis.
Thousands of Lehman Brothers' staff had their wealth tied up
in the Wall Street bank, which had long encouraged a high degree
of share ownership among employees.
The Pensions Regulator said the agreement marked its biggest
ever win and avoids the need to put the pension scheme into the
Pension Protection Fund, which can pay compensation to pension
scheme members when a company collapses.
The regulator had said that companies within the Lehman
group should provide the cash to meet the UK pension plan's
liabilities. The case has been tied up in court since, partly
because various Lehman operations had made claims on the
leftover assets.
The administrators of Lehman Brothers' European arm said it
would fund the pensions promised under the scheme after
receiving "significant" contributions from other parts of the
group. It said the pension benefits are likely to be secured
under a bulk annuity policy with an insurance company in the
future.
Creditors of Lehman Brothers' European arm have been paid in
full after the carve up of the bank's carcass.
