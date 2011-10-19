LONDON Oct 19 International lending dipped by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, led lower by a reduction in loans to banks in the United States, Britain and Germany.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which charts cross-border borrowing around the world, said lending by banks declined by $185 billion between April and June to almost $32 trillion. Lending had jumped by $574 billion in the first quarter of the year.

The statistics, illustrating how interconnected European economies are, showed lending to troubled countries such as Greece, Ireland and Portugal dipped, but not as sharply as in previous periods when worries about the health of the eurozone were more marked.

International loans to Greece stood at $158 billion at the end of June, down from $162 billion at the end of March.

Loans to banks in the United States fell by $128 billion during the quarter and loans to UK banks dropped by $94 billion, the BIS said.

Banks typically cut loans to countries at times of concern to limit their exposure in the event of a sovereign debt restructuring or a rise in bad loans as economies deteriorate.

BIS statistics underscore how interconnected European countries are and have shown sharp retreats from countries when risk has risen.

International lending contracted by 11 percent from September 2008 to the end of 2009 as banks cut off funds to companies and to each other despite efforts by governments and central banks to unlock jammed credit markets, and then stabilised last year.

International borrowing rose steadily in the three decades that BIS has kept tabs on it as the global economy raced ahead, before tumbling from its March 2008 peak. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)