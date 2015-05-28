LONDON May 28 Lending to small businesses by
banks in Britain taking part in the Bank of England's Funding
for Lending Scheme (FLS) increased by 635 million pounds ($975
million) in the first quarter of this year, the BoE said on
Thursday.
The FLS was launched in mid-2012 to provide cheap money to
banks on condition that they lend to British businesses and
households. It was amended at the start of 2014 to focus on
small business lending.
The first quarter increase reversed an 800 million pound
drop in lending by FLS participants in the previous quarter.
Most of the increase in the first quarter was by Lloyds
Banking Group, where lending under the scheme rose by
409 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6514 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)