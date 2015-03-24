* Banks to refer rejected SMEs to online platforms
* Business Bank looks for partners for referrals programme
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 24 A British government scheme
requiring banks to refer small firms rejected for loans to
alternative finance providers should be up and running by next
year, the managing director of the British Business Bank said.
The scheme is part of government plans to encourage lending
to small businesses and fill a hole left by Britain's biggest
banks scaling back lending to bolster capital and meet tougher
regulatory rules following the financial crisis of 2007-9.
The Business Bank, which supports lending to
small-and-medium-sized firms, said on Tuesday it was inviting
potential partners to apply to run online platforms that will
put referred businesses in front of alternative finance
providers.
"We will definitely want to have something in place by 2016.
The banks need to implement it and we need to get the systems
right. It's better that the system is implemented well than we
rush it," Andrew Van Der Lehm, managing director of the British
Business Bank, told Reuters.
Britain's finance ministry said last year that it would
require 10 banks including Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC
to offer businesses whose loan applications they have
rejected a referral to alternative finance providers.
Those four banks currently provide around nine out of every
10 business loans but are seeing increasing competition from
peer-to-peer lending platforms such as Funding Circle and
MarketInvoice. The alternative finance market is forecast to
more than double this year.
RBS and Santander have already started steering
rejected applicants for business loans to Funding Circle.
