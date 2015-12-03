LONDON Dec 3 Lending to small businesses by banks in Britain taking part in the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) increased by 700 million pounds ($1.04 billion) in the third quarter of this year, the BoE said on Thursday.

The FLS was launched in mid-2012 to provide cheap money to banks, and was amended in 2014 to focus on small business lending. The BoE last week extended the scheme to run for longer.

The third quarter increase is up from a 400 million pound rise in lending in the second quarter.

Most of the increase in the third quarter was by Lloyds Banking Group, the data showed. ($1 = 0.6703 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)