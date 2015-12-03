LONDON Dec 3 Lending to small businesses by
banks in Britain taking part in the Bank of England's Funding
for Lending Scheme (FLS) increased by 700 million pounds ($1.04
billion) in the third quarter of this year, the BoE said on
Thursday.
The FLS was launched in mid-2012 to provide cheap money to
banks, and was amended in 2014 to focus on small business
lending. The BoE last week extended the scheme to run for
longer.
The third quarter increase is up from a 400 million pound
rise in lending in the second quarter.
Most of the increase in the third quarter was by Lloyds
Banking Group, the data showed.
($1 = 0.6703 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)