LONDON Nov 2 Banking's global lobby group on
Wednesday called for a halt in new regulation to prevent a sharp
contraction in credit in Europe and other major economies that
would hammer growth and jobs.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said higher
capital requirements for banks could see credit to businesses in
the euro zone fall by at least 5 percent, and urged regulators
to make them a temporary measure.
"Policy makers should call a halt to the introduction of new
regulation while the core elements of reform, such as increases
in equity capital and recovery and resolution arrangements, are
put in place," said Charles Dallara, managing director of the
IIF, which represents more than 450 financial firms around the
world.
Dallara, who is representing private sector investors in a
deal to halve the nominal value of their Greek government bonds
as part of a rescue plan for the troubled country, said he was
confident there would be "strong participation" in that deal.
Technical discussions had begun, but they were not at the
level of in-depth negotiations, he said.
He declined to say whether a shock referendum on the bailout
plan announced by Greece's prime minister would delay the bond
offer.
He said the IIF would not pre-judge the outcome of the vote
and its focus was on agreeing the technical details.
The voluntary plan could put Greece on the path to
debt sustainability, Dallara said.
"It means that the adjustment that lies ahead will be less
austere, less onerous and shorter. They (Greek population) have
an opportunity to move out of the period of austerity and into a
period of growth at an earlier stage," he told reporters on a
conference call.
It would also help bring in new investment and
unlock market access for Greece, possibly as early as 2015,
Dallara said, potentially reducing the long-term burden on
eurozone taxpayers.
HIGHER CAPITAL BAR
Plans to introduce tougher rules on liquidity ratios "are
badly in need of reformulation" and other measures, such as a
capital surcharge for the world's biggest banks, "will be costly
and counterproductive," Dallara said.
It was inevitable that many European banks will shrink their
assets in the face of tougher capital rules and higher funding
costs, he said. Some banks cannot raise new capital in the
market, and the cost of raising capital is prohibitive for those
that can.
"Neither bank capital nor long-term funding can be raised in
the quantities implied by the totality of current requirements
without significant cost implications," Dallara said.
"This highlights the risk that financial sector deleveraging
will continue, with serious implications for the cost and
availability of credit, and hence for economic activity and
jobs."
Bank lending to non-financial businesses in the euro zone
rose just 1.4 percent in the first nine months of this year, the
IIF estimated. This could contract by 5 percent or more to meet
the capital ratios demanded by European lenders last week.
Those tougher standards require banks to raise 106 billion
euros of extra capital by mid-2012.
BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and other
banks across Europe are already cutting back on lending as
regulators pressure them to lift capital ratios and investors
demand higher profitability.
Banks have for some time said this could derail economic
growth, and Dallara warned of the threat in an open letter to
French President Nicolas Sarkozy before a G20 summit of major
world economies in France on Thursday and Friday.
More effective backstops for eurozone sovereign debt are
urgently needed and the hunt for outside investors to boost the
EFSF rescue fund needs to be expedited, Dallara said.
It was also essential the European Central Bank remains
active in the secondary government bond market to help stabilise
markets, the letter said.
The market value of the debt of troubled countries was
likely to decline further as banks unload their sovereign bonds,
Dallara warned.
The IIF said G20 leaders need to work with banks to
revitalise economic growth and create jobs, against a difficult
backdrop not just for Europe, but also in the United States,
where the budget debate was also a "significant concern".
Reporting by Steve Slater